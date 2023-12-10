Gray, citing "irregularities," seeks review of state's rejection of MetalCraft bid to build boats for parks dept.

Dec. 10—ALBANY — Assemblyman Scott A. Gray is formally requesting that the state comptroller look into the bidding process for a new vessel for the New York State Parks Department, which appears to have frozen out a Watertown-based manufacturer for a company based clear across the country in Washington state.

In a letter to Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli, Gray said he has been made aware of a number of irregularities and discrepancies in the bidding process conducted by the state Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation. Last month, Gray started publicly calling for the state department to reconsider its rejection of a bid from MetalCraft Marine to build 34 boats for them. The state has preliminarily approved a contract with Life Proof Boats, based in Washington.

Gray said there's a few things wrong with how that decision was made. Firstly, he said its problematic that the state decided to spend money on a purchase with an out-of-state company, when state law requires agencies make every effort to fill their needs with New York-based companies.

MetalCraft, based in Kingston, Ontario, has manufacturing operations in Watertown and Cape Vincent, and would have used those facilities to fulfill the contract. Life Proof Boats has no presence in New York.

But MetalCraft was rejected, three times, twice in writing and once verbally. Gray said each time the company was told it hadn't submitted a proposal that fit the request, the reasoning was flawed.

"The second disqualification even acknowledged the flawed initial disqualification," he said in his letter. "The second disqualification is more erroneous than the initial one, casting doubt on the fairness of the evaluation process and during the third verbal disqualification, staff acknowledged being incorrect again in the second disqualification."

The first time, state officials rejected the bid because they said MetalCraft was trying to sell them an unmanned vessel. That was incorrect — MetalCraft is now primarily producing the manned version of the boat. The second disqualification stated that MetalCraft's proposed vessel didn't include t-tops, a style of windshield and roof used in center-console vessels.

Gray said that's a minute issue, something that isn't typically even specified in an Invitation for Bids process.

"It's like buying a car, choosing whether you want cloth or leather seats," he said in his letter. "The IFB describes the type of vessel, not the customizations, so that no bidder could propose customizations out of thin air."

State parks officials also said they were concerned that MetalCraft lacked building experience, despite the fact that the company has built a number of vessels for the U.S. Navy and Coast Guard.

Of special concern, Gray said, is that the price quoted by Life Proof Boats matches the bid from MetalCraft, which was the lowest of all bids submitted. He said it's highly unlikely that the two companies, on opposite sides of the country with completely different supply chains, would somehow bid exactly the same price on a project like this.

"The precise amount of the presumed awardee's bid being exactly the amount of MetalCraft Marine's low bid on a nearly $8 million bid raises concerns about possible impropriety," he said.

Gray said MetalCraft has also been shut out of communications on the issue altogether. The third disqualification was not provided in writing, and he said that MetalCraft was told by the state parks department that they would receive no further communication in writing about their bid. When MetalCraft asked to be kept informed of the bidding process, when a decision was made, they received no further communication and were told things were tentative as of Nov. 3. A Nov. 4 communication sent to other bidders, but not MetalCraft, informed them that a decision had been made.

"It all seems very, very problematic, and the integrity of the process appears significantly compromised," he said.

A press spokesperson for the Park's department declined to comment when reached Friday.

"We can't comment as it remains an open procurement," they said in an email.

Gray asked the Comptroller, who is the chief fiduciary officer of the state, responsible for auditing government operations to ensure they protect New York's financial interests and follow the letter of the law, to open a formal inquiry into the park's department procurement process for this specific Invitation for Bids.

He asked they examine the procedure and communications to ensure the process was unbiased and followed the legal requirements of an IFB, that they review the disqualifications of MetalCraft to see if they were justified and supported by evidence.

He also asked the Comptroller to look into any communications sent between state parks officials and the bidding companies, to determine if there was any "irregularities or improprieties" in the evaluation and post-submission process.

"I firmly believe that a thorough review by your office will serve the public's best interests and ensure that taxpayer funds are allocated appropriately," Gray said. "Also, that per the contract language that states 'encouraging the use of New York state businesses' was fairly applied and implemented."