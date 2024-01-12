Gray Collegiate among 22 schools that will appeal new class placement for SC sports

Gray Collegiate and Christ Church will be among the 22 high schools that will make appeals next week regarding the South Carolina High School League’s proposed realignment.

The list of schools scheduled to make appeals was sent out to the state’s athletic directors on Friday via an email obtained by The State.

Appeals will be presented to the 17-member SCHSL executive committee on Tuesday and Wednesday, beginning at 9 a.m. each day. If the appeal is denied, the school can appeal that decision to the league’s appellate panel in hearings next week on Thursday and Friday.

Most of the appeals are coming from private or charter schools, including Gray and Christ Church. Gray Collegiate, which has been dominant in Class 2A, was assigned to go up two classes to 4A but is appealing to be in 3A.

Christ Church, a private school located in Greenville and one of Class A’s dominant programs, was assigned to go up three levels to Class 4A but is appealing to be in Class 3A.

American Leadership Academy, a charter school that opened this year in Lexington, is appealing to stay in Class 2A instead of being elevated to 3A.

Only three traditional public schools are making appeals. Abbeville is appealing to go from 2A to Class A, and Seneca is asking to go from 4A to 3A. Burke is appealing to stay in Class A instead of moving up to 2A.

Realignment happens in the state every two years and is done to level the competitive playing field among schools. This year’s realignment included a multiplier for the first time. The out-of-zone multiplier took each student who lives outside of a school’s assigned attendance zone and counted them as three for total enrollment purposes. The result inflated schools’ official enrollment figures and — in some cases — raised schools up one or multiple levels in classification for athletics.

After the classifications are finalized, there will be a classification organizational meeting in late January or early February, followed by region placements. The executive committee will then hear appeals regarding region placement on Feb. 6-8.

Any other appeals will be heard by the SCHSL executive committee on Feb. 13. The appellate panel will hear any final appeals on Feb. 20.

The final realignment with region placements will be released on Feb. 22.

Appeal Schedule

Tuesday

Abbeville HS (Change from Class 2A to Class A)

Fox Creek HS (Change from Class 4A to Class 3A)

Seneca HS (Change from Class 4A to Class 3A)

Southside Christian HS (Change from 3A to Class 2A)

Brashier Middle College HS (Change from Class 3A to Class 2A or Class A)

High Point Academy (Change from Class 3A to Class A)

James Island Charter HS (Change from Class 5A to 4A

Charleston Charter Math & Science HS (Change from Class 3A to Class 2A or Class A)

Burke HS (Change from Class AA to Class A)

Gray Collegiate Academy (Change from Class 4A to 3A

Horse Creek Academy (Change from Class 3A to 2A or Class A

St. Joseph’s Catholic School (Change from 3A to Class 2A)

Wednesday

Greer Middle College HS (Change from Class 4A to Class 3A or Class 2A)

Christ Church HS (Change from Class 4A to Class 3A)

Green Upstate HS (Change from Class 3A to Class 2A or Class A)

Bridges Preparatory (Change from Class 3A to Class 2A or Class A)

American Leadership Academy (Change Class from Class 3A to 2A

Landrum HS (Change from Class 3A to Class 2A)

Bishop England HS (Change from Class 4A to Class 3A)

York Prep HS (Change from Class 4A to Class AA)

Greenville Tech Charter HS (Change from Class 4A to Class 2A)

Palmetto Scholars Academy (Change Class from 2A to Class A)

Proposed Realignment

Here is list by classes of realignment. (Schools in bold moved up or down from the last realignment.)

▪ Class 5A (54)

1 Dorman High School 3,106

2 Carolina Forest High School 2,800

3 Summerville High School 2,623

4 James F. Byrnes High School 2,540

5 Spring Valley High School 2,502

6 Stratford High School 2,312

7 Ashley Ridge High School 2,300

8 Boiling Springs High School 2,262

9 Lexington High School 2,169

10 Clover High School 2,107

11 West Ashley High School 2,106

12 Wando High School 2,100

13 Sumter High School 2,054

14 Cane Bay High School 1,980

15 Mauldin High School 1,978

16 James Island Charter High School 1,968

17 Ridge View High School 1,909

18 Blythewood High School 1,901

19 J. L. Mann High School 1,887

20 Spartanburg High School 1,883

21 River Bluff High School 1,882

22 Fort Dorchester High School 1,858

23 R. B. Stall High School 1,844

24 Rock Hill High School 1,833

25 Wade Hampton High School 1,833

26 Dutch Fork High School 1,823

27 Socastee High School 1,741

28 Hillcrest High School 1,699

29 Woodmont High School 1,693

30 Goose Creek High School 1,685

31 Conway High School 1,670

32 Westwood High School 1,664

33 White Knoll High School 1,664

34 Greenville High School 1,655

35 Berkeley High School 1,644

36 Chapin High School 1,643

37 Eastside High School 1,633

38 Easley High School 1,626

39 T. L. Hanna High School 1,614

40 Fort Mill High School 1,605

41 St. James High School 1,596

42 Greenwood High School 1,587

43 West Florence High School 1,558

44 Gaffney High School 1,556

45 Northwestern High School 1,534

46 Indian Land High School 1,492

47 Nation Ford High School 1,485

48 Lugoff-Elgin High School 1,484

49 Riverside High School 1,463

50 Lucy Garrett Beckham High School 1,450

51 Irmo High School 1,440

52 North Myrtle Beach High School 1,420

53 Myrtle Beach High School 1,362

54 Catawba Ridge High School 1,319

▪ Class 4A (46)

1 North Augusta High School 1,411

2 May River High School 1,407

3 Richland Northeast High School 1,400

4 Westside High School 1,379

5 South Florence High School 1,358

6 Midland Valley High School 1,326

7 Gray Collegiate Academy High School 1,296

8 South Pointe High School 1,275

9 Travelers Rest High School 1,274

10 Bluffton High School 1,262

11 Dreher High School 1,246

12 Laurens District 55 High School 1,241

13 South Aiken High School 1,236

14 Airport High School 1,232

15 Fountain Inn High School 1,227

16 Greer High School 1,226

17 Aiken High School 1,220

18 York Comprehensive High School 1,210

19 A. C. Flora High School 1,208

20 Fox Creek High School 1,177

21 Wilson High School 1,158

22 Beaufort High School 1,156

23 Berea High School 1,147

24 Colleton County High School 1,139

25 Pickens High School 1,137

26 Greenville Tech Charter High School 1,131

27 Lancaster High School 1,118

28 Brookland-Cayce High School 1,114

29 Lower Richland High School 1,109

30 Bishop England High School 1,099

31 Greer Middle College Charter High School 1,090

32 D. W. Daniel High School 1,084

33 Hilton Head Island High School 1,050

34 Hartsville High School 1,049

35 Wren High School 1,045

36 Southside High School 1,042

37 Blue Ridge High School 1,037

38 Gilbert High School 1,027

39 York Preparatory Academy High School 991

40 Emerald High School 990

41 Camden High School 966

42 Seneca High School 958

43 Darlington High School 956

44 Christ Church Episcopal High School 952

45 Crestwood High School 946

46 Lakewood High School 892

▪ Class 3A (38)

1 American Leadership Academy High School 934

2 Georgetown High School 933

3 Chapman High School 929

4 Palmetto High School 929

5 Walhalla High School 888

6 Hanahan High School 874

7 Marlboro County High School 874

8 North Charleston High School 873

9 Powdersville High School 869

10 W. J. Keenan High School 866

11 Union County High School 857

12 Belton-Honea Path High School 851

13 Carolina Academy High School 851

14 Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School 849

15 Brashier Middle College Charter High School 840

16 Aynor High School 828

17 Oceanside Collegiate Academy High School 814

18 High Point Academy High School 808

19 Swansea High School 801

20 Loris High School 777

21 Landrum High School 776

22 GREEN Upstate High School 770

23 Waccamaw High School 770

24 Battery Creek High School 769

25 Mountain View Preparatory Charter High School 768

26 Pendleton High School 764

27 Broome High School 753

28 Horse Creek Academy High School 751

29 St. Joseph’s Catholic High School 748

30 Crescent High School 724

31 Woodruff High School 724

32 Bridges Preparatory High School 689

33 Silver Bluff High School 686

34 West-Oak High School 686

35 Dillon High School 683

36 Southside Christian High School 676

37 Newberry High School 673

38 Charleston Charter Math & Science High School 672

▪ Class 2A (40)

1 Lake City High School 655

2 Strom Thurmond High School 654

3 Chesnee High School 633

4 Clinton High School 625

5 Manning High School 613

6 Chester High School 610

7 Columbia High School 609

8 Philip Simmons High School 608

9 Saluda High School 601

10 Liberty High School 580

11 Timberland High School 580

12 Academic Magnet High School 572

13 Pelion High School 572

14 Blacksburg High School 566

15 Woodland High School 562

16 Lake Marion High School 559

17 Mid-Carolina High School 554

18 Cheraw High School 553

19 Andrew Jackson High School 552

20 Kingstree High School 551

21 Edisto High School 550

22 Central High School 549

23 Eau Claire High School 543

24 North Central High School 540

25 Hampton County High School 533

26 Andrews High School 518

27 Mullins High School 516

28 Buford High School 511

29 Fairfield Central High School 506

30 Marion High School 499

31 Batesburg-Leesville High School 481

32 Barnwell High School 474

33 Ninety Six High School 473

34 Atlantic Collegiate Academy High School 470

35 Burke High School 469

36 Chesterfield High School 463

37 Palmetto Scholars Academy High School 455

38 Whale Branch Early College High School 437

39 East Clarendon High School 406

40 Abbeville High School 379

▪ Class A (45)

1 Latta High School 396

2 St. John’s High School 387

3 Carvers Bay Early College High School 384

4 Dixie High School 362

5 Hannah Pamplico High School 358

6 Lewisville High School 349

7 Johnsonville High School 337

8 C. A. Johnson High School 336

9 Green Sea Floyds High School 335

10 Lee Central High School 334

11 Lake View High School 329

12 Calhoun County High School 323

13 Riverwalk Academy High School 323

14 Ridgeland Secondary High School 322

15 Bamberg-Ehrhardt High School 316

16 McBee High School 311

17 Hardeeville High School 288

18 Ridge Spring-Monetta High School 280

19 Baptist Hill High School 279

20 Allendale-Fairfax High School 246

21 Lamar High School 229

22 Great Falls High School 225

23 Ware Shoals High School 225

24 Wagener-Salley High School 215

25 Lowcountry Leadership Charter High School 212

26 Thornwell Charter High School 210

27 Williston-Elko High School 192

28 Military Magnet Academy High School 184

29 Bethune-Bowman High School 176

30 McCormick High School 171

31 Royal Live Oaks Academy High School 163

32 Whitmire Community High School 151

33 Governor’s School for Science and Mathematics High School 150

34 Branchville High School 149

35 Cross High School 149

36 Scott’s Branch High School 149

37 Hemingway High School 145

38 Denmark Olar High School 142

39 Polaris Tech Charter High School 128

40 Blackville-Hilda High School 122

41 North High School 118

42 Hunter-Kinard-Tyler High School 112

43 Calhoun Falls Charter High School 83

44 Midlands STEM Institute High School 63

45 SC School For Deaf & Blind High School 39