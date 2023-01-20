Gray facing trial next week in Wisconsin

Jan. 19—A Wisconsin judge Wednesday quashed the arrest warrant for Casey Gray, a former Texas House of Representatives candidate, who is facing a trial next week for allegedly violating restraining orders.

Judge David Reddy of Walworth County Circuit Court issued the warrant for Gray, 40, when he failed to appear in court for a status conference in November. Gray later sent the judge an apology, saying he was "serving in the Army in Ukraine."

According to court documents, Gray was in court Wednesday for a pretrial conference and he asked for a postponement of his Jan. 23 trial stating he needs time to hire an attorney.

Court records show Gray has been represented by three attorneys since the case was filed in April 2018 and all have withdrawn. The last one withdrew in June 2021.

Court documents indicate Reddy said he would not make a decision until after the prosecutor conferred with the alleged victim in the case to see if they object to a postponement.

The judge also asked Gray for an updated address and phone number. Court documents reflect Gray provided a Glendale, Wisconsin address.

Gray lost against State Rep. Brooks Landgraf in a highly contentious battle in March. He is facing one count of violate/harassment restraining order in a case filed in April 2018 and he's facing two counts in a case that was filed one month later. The charges are misdemeanors.

After the warrant was issued in November, Gray emailed the judge. He said he had tried to call the court several times, but the calls had always gone to voice mail. He said he's left messages. "Due to Russian missile attacks on the infrastructure I was unable to travel or have power to make a call to the court," Gray wrote in the email.

"I am attempting to make my way to the U.S. to appear," he wrote, adding he hopes to speak with the judge to "dissolve" the warrant so he can "safely travel back and appear without threat of arrest."