Why is your hair turning gray? New research may show the reason

It has happened to tons of people: strands of hair that were once brown, black or other shades now appear gray.

Why does that happen?

Hair color is determined by melanocyte stem cells that multiply inside hair follicles, previous research has shown. These stem cells get signals to mature and make proteins that produce hair color.

But researchers at the NYU Grossman School of Medicine might have a reason for why it turns gray. According to the team of scientists, melanocyte stem cells become stuck inside the hair follicle and are unable to produce pigment.

The findings were published Wednesday in the peer-reviewed, scientific journal Nature.

What's new about this research, the NYU team said, is that as hair ages, sheds and grows back, melanocyte stem cells get stuck in part of the hair follicle called the hair follicle bulge.

Once stuck inside the hair follicle bulge, the stem cells can't age or move, preventing them from getting that signal to mature and create pigment.

"We think that may be an additional mechanism to cause hair graying in life," said lead researcher Qi Sun.

An image from "Dedifferentiation maintains melanocyte stem cells in a dynamic niche," a study published on April 19, 2023. Hair-coloring stem cells (left) need to be in the hair germ compartment in order to be activated (right) to develop into pigment.

How did the team make this discovery?

The researchers looked at cells among mice.

They used single-cell RNA sequencing to track the cells as they moved within hair follicles, as well as 3D-intravital-imaging. The intravital-imaging allowed them to look at images of the same hair follicles over time, the team said.

The researchers said when they first looked at hair follicles among mice, only 15% of the hair follicles had melanocyte stem cells stuck in the follicle bulge, preventing them from regenerating and creating color.

Once the hair was plucked and forcibly aged, the number of hair follicles with melanocyte stem cells stuck in the follicle bulge increased to nearly 50%.

They also noted that stem cells with the freedom to move back and forth between the follicle bulge and other parts of the hair follicle were still able to regenerate and produce pigment during the experiment, which lasted two years.

The scientists said the melanocyte stem cells' inability to move inside the hair follicle may cause hair to gray, but would like like more research to be done about the stem cells and how they migrate.

