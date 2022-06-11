Gray man arrested after alleged incident involving glue

Jun. 11—A man from Gray, KY, is facing assault charges.

On June 6, an officer with the Richmond Police Department responded to a domestic violence complaint.

According to police documents, a victim stated Jeffrey L. Farris of Gray, KY, took her glasses from her so she could not see and grabbed her throat while she was in bed. Farris allegedly took the victim's phone out of her hand.

Text in arrest citations say the victim swung at Farris to get him off of her. Farris allegedly left the room and returned with a bottle of glue and poured the adhesive all over the bed. The responding officer claimed to observe glue on the sheets of the bed.

Farris allegedly left the residence and locked himself inside a building behind the structure. The victim claimed to hear him throwing things inside of it.

After making contact with police, Farris allegedly said nothing physical happened and the victim woke him from bed yelling at him and that he took the phone because she threatened to call the police. Farris also allegedly claimed the victim chased him to the building.

Farris was charged with fourth-degree assault.

Other arrests include;

—Alaysha Herrington, Richmond, was arrested on June 6 and charged with first-degree criminal mischief.

—Charlie Howard Isaacs, Berea, was arrested on June 7 and charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance.

—Joshua A. Johnson, Mason, Ohio, was arrested on June 6 and charged with being a fugitive from another state.

The Register collects and publishes police reports as a public service to its readers. The reports often contain allegations against individuals and do not mean the individuals committed a crime. All people named in connection with a crime are presumed innocent until guilty in a court of law.