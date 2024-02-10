Gray native a student marshal at SRU's 2023 fall commencement ceremony

Feb. 10—SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. — Slippery Rock University recently hosted its 2023 fall commencement ceremony on Dec. 9, at the Morrow Field House. More than 580 students were eligible to graduate and participate in the ceremony. Graduate students and undergraduates from each of SRU's five colleges received their degrees in one ceremony.

All ceremonies were livestreamed on sru.edu for those friends and family members without a ticket, unable to attend in person, or who prefer to watch the ceremony online.

The commencement speaker was Keith Dils, dean of the SRU College of Education. Larry McCarthy, assistant professor of accounting, economics and finance, served as grand marshal and will open the ceremony. SRU President Karen Riley provided remarks and conferred the degrees.

Michael Zieg, provost and vice president for academic affairs, presented candidates for degrees, as well as Dils; Dan Bauer, dean, College of Liberal Arts; Nicole Dafoe, dean, College of Engineering and Science; Christina Karshin, dean, College of Health Professions; and Lawrence Shao, dean, College of Business, for their respective colleges. Natale Burick, director of disability services, will present candidates for the certificates in the Rock Life program, a postsecondary program for students with intellectual or developmental disabilities that provides them an inclusive college experience.

Student marshals and University flag bearers include Garret Brewer, a park and resource management major from Gray, who held the College of Engineering and Science flag for the ceremony.

Additional information is available on the University's commencement webpage, by calling 724.738.2849 or by emailing the Commencement Office at commencementoffice@sru.edu. A link to a digital program will also be available on the commencement webpage prior to the event as there will be only a shortened print version available at the ceremony.

