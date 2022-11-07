Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Will Pay A Dividend Of $0.08

Gray Television, Inc.'s (NYSE:GTN) investors are due to receive a payment of $0.08 per share on 30th of December. Based on this payment, the dividend yield will be 3.6%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

While the dividend yield is important for income investors, it is also important to consider any large share price moves, as this will generally outweigh any gains from distributions. Gray Television's stock price has reduced by 52% in the last 3 months, which is not ideal for investors and can explain a sharp increase in the dividend yield.

Gray Television's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

Unless the payments are sustainable, the dividend yield doesn't mean too much. However, prior to this announcement, Gray Television's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 55.8%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 7.6%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Gray Television Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

The dividend hasn't seen any major cuts in the past, but the company has only been paying a dividend for 2 years, which isn't that long in the grand scheme of things. The payments haven't really changed that much since 2 years ago. Modest dividend growth is good to see, especially with the payments being relatively stable. However, the payment history is relatively short and we wouldn't want to rely on this dividend too much.

Gray Television Could Grow Its Dividend

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. Gray Television has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 7.9% per annum. A low payout ratio and decent growth suggests that the company is reinvesting well, and it also has plenty of room to increase the dividend over time.

Our Thoughts On Gray Television's Dividend

Overall, we think Gray Television is a solid choice as a dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't raised this year. While the payout ratios are a good sign, we are less enthusiastic about the company's dividend record. Taking all of this into consideration, the dividend looks viable moving forward, but investors should be mindful that the company has pushed the boundaries of sustainability in the past and may do so again.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Just as an example, we've come across 3 warning signs for Gray Television you should be aware of, and 1 of them can't be ignored. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

