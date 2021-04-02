Gray Television Stock Appears To Be Modestly Undervalued

- By GF Value





The stock of Gray Television (NYSE:GTN, 30-year Financials) is estimated to be modestly undervalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $18.92 per share and the market cap of $1.8 billion, Gray Television stock gives every indication of being modestly undervalued. GF Value for Gray Television is shown in the chart below.





Because Gray Television is relatively undervalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be higher than its business growth, which averaged 27.2% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 6.74% annually over the next three to five years.

It is always important to check the financial strength of a company before buying its stock. Investing in companies with poor financial strength have a higher risk of permanent loss. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great way to understand the financial strength of a company. Gray Television has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.19, which is worse than 79% of the companies in the industry of Media - Diversified. The overall financial strength of Gray Television is 4 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Gray Television is poor. This is the debt and cash of Gray Television over the past years:

It poses less risk to invest in profitable companies, especially those that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. A company with high profit margins is also typically a safer investment than one with low profit margins. Gray Television has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $2.4 billion and earnings of $3.74 a share. Its operating margin is 30.37%, which ranks better than 95% of the companies in the industry of Media - Diversified. Overall, GuruFocus ranks the profitability of Gray Television at 8 out of 10, which indicates strong profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Gray Television over the past years:

Growth is probably one of the most important factors in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus' research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long-term performance of a company's stock. If a company's business is growing, the company usually creates value for its shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. Likewise, if a company's revenue and earnings are declining, the value of the company will decrease. Gray Television's 3-year average revenue growth rate is better than 90% of the companies in the industry of Media - Diversified. Gray Television's 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 24.4%, which ranks better than 78% of the companies in the industry of Media - Diversified.

Another way to look at the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital and the weighted cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. We want to have the return on invested capital higher than the weighted cost of capital. For the past 12 months, Gray Television's return on invested capital is 8.31, and its cost of capital is 5.88. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Gray Television is shown below:

To conclude, Gray Television (NYSE:GTN, 30-year Financials) stock shows every sign of being modestly undervalued. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks better than 78% of the companies in the industry of Media - Diversified. To learn more about Gray Television stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

