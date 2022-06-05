Gray Television's (NYSE:GTN) Dividend Will Be US$0.08

The board of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) has announced that it will pay a dividend of US$0.08 per share on the 30th of June. This payment means the dividend yield will be 1.6%, which is below the average for the industry.

Gray Television's Earnings Easily Cover the Distributions

If it is predictable over a long period, even low dividend yields can be attractive. Prior to this announcement, Gray Television's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that a large portion of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

According to analysts, EPS should be several times higher next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio will be 6.2%, which makes us pretty comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Gray Television Is Still Building Its Track Record

It is tough to make a judgement on how stable a dividend is when the company hasn't been paying one for very long. This doesn't mean that the company can't pay a good dividend, but just that we want to wait until it can prove itself.

Dividend Growth Is Doubtful

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. Let's not jump to conclusions as things might not be as good as they appear on the surface. Gray Television has seen earnings per share falling at 6.2% per year over the last five years. A modest decline in earnings isn't great, and it makes it quite unlikely that the dividend will grow in the future unless that trend can be reversed. Earnings are predicted to grow over the next year, but we would remain cautious until a track record of earnings growth is established.

Our Thoughts On Gray Television's Dividend

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about Gray Television's payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. The company is generating plenty of cash, which could maintain the dividend for a while, but the track record hasn't been great. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. To that end, Gray Television has 6 warning signs (and 1 which is significant) we think you should know about. Is Gray Television not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

