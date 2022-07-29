Gray trial set for January 2023

Jul. 28—A Jan. 23, 2023 trial date has been set for defeated state representative candidate Casey Gray in two restraining order cases.

Gray, who lost against State Rep. Brooks Landgraf in a highly contentious battle in March, is accused of violating restraining orders in Walworth County Circuit Court in Wisconsin. He's facing one count of violating/harassment restraining order in a case filed in April 2018 and he's facing two counts in a case filed one month later. The charges are misdemeanors.

According to online court records, Gray, 40, appeared Wednesday in court for a pre-trial hearing. During the hearing, a status conference was set for Nov. 10, a final pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 18, 2023 and a 12-person trial was set for Jan. 23, 2023.

Online court records also reflect a new judge is taking over the case Aug. 1.

According to court records, three of Gray's attorneys have withdrawn from the cases, the latest in June. No new attorneys are reflected in the court records.