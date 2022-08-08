Gray whale gives Washington spectators a colorful show, blows ‘rainbow’ out of blowhole
A gray whale brought some excitement to onlookers as the whale blew a “rainbow” from its blowhole in the Puget Sound near Seattle, Washington.
A gray whale brought some excitement to onlookers as the whale blew a “rainbow” from its blowhole in the Puget Sound near Seattle, Washington.
NewsCenter 5 had the chance to go out on a Boston Harbor City Cruises boat on Sunday, getting some great footage of whales out on the ocean.
The art and science of stock market investing requires a tolerance for losing money on some of the shares you buy. But...
Officers assigned to the Civil Disturbance Response Team responded to the entertainment district around 1:39 a.m. to disperse a large crowd.
Seattle Seahawks tight end Colby Parkinson bulked up over the offseason, adding some weight to his 6-foot-7 frame.
Khloe Kardashian is reportedly single again after breaking up with a private equity investor. "The Kardashians" star recently welcomed her second child with Tristan Thompson.
"Elvis" leads a field of contenders whose costumes tell stories of showbiz, social change, and superheroics. (Constantly updated.)
Duchess of Cambridge, queen of sustainability.
The All-Pro Cowboys cornerback was excoriated on social media after getting burned in training camp drills.
In an exclusive interview with E! News, Bachelor Nation’s Kaitlyn Bristowe previewed her not-so-rowdy bachelorette party. Find out where she may be celebrating after hosting David Bridal's NashBlast.
Six things every man should know about the grocery store.
UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - MONDAY, 8 AUGUST 2022, 10:59 The Russians have postponed the opening date of the Antonivka Bridge after the attack on it by the Armed Forces of Ukraine Sunday night. Source: Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency RIA Novosti with reference to the statement of the occupation authorities of the region; Yurii Sobolevskyi, the deputy head of the Kherson Oblast Council, on Telegram Details: According to collaborators, the rocket hit the construction equipment while the supporting stru
He'll get to face another team's cornerbacks this week.
Gay and bisexual men, transgender people and others worried about monkeypox are strategizing to protect themselves as they wait for vaccinations.
This isn't another sign of climate change but rather the fascinating anomaly of Lesotho, a tiny mountain kingdom completely surrounded by South Africa. Lesotho has an obscure geographical claim to fame: It's the only country on Earth where every inch of its territory sits more than 1,000 meters (3,280 feet) above sea level.
The Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds will wear throwback uniforms in this year's MLB Field of Dreams game.
Kiely Rodni was last seen early Saturday morning near the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee.
“Nothing like this has ever happened to a President of the United States before," Trump said in a statement.
The Emmy winner's rep also tells PEOPLE that Heche has "a significant pulmonary injury requiring mechanical ventilation and burns that require surgical intervention"
Actress Halle Berry, 54, showed off her toned back and legs in a new swimsuit photo. The actress is known for her hardcore workouts and following a keto diet.
The former "SNL" star was photographed while filming on location in Cairns, Australia, where he appeared to make an interesting fashion statement.