Gray wolf found dead near Davenport by the Department of Natural Resources

Officials from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources discovered a young adult male gray wolf lying in the median of I-80 in Scott County Monday morning.

State Conservation Officer Brooks VanDerBeek discovered the animal, estimated to be 2 years old, near the I-280 interchange.

The Iowa State University Veterinary Diagnostic Lab in Ames inspected the animal to confirm cause of death and the Department of Natural Resources sent tissue samples to determine the wolf’s population of origin and whether it was a true wolf or a hybrid.

The Great Lakes wolf population in Minnesota and Wisconsin lives closest to Iowa, although the state only sees from one to five wolves pass through over the last five years, the state agency said in a news release. Iowa does not have a breeding population of wolves, the department said in a news release.

“While it is rare for wolves to be in Iowa, this serves as a reminder to coyote hunters to be very sure of your target before pulling the trigger,” state furbearer biologist Vince Evelsizer said in a news release.

State wildlife veterinarian Dr. Rachel Ruden said the wolf did have tapeworms, including Echinococcus, which can infect people. “…this serves as a good reminder for our hunters, trappers and wildlife rehabilitators to take care when handling coyotes and foxes,” she said in a news release.

Evelsizer noted that a trail camera picked up an image of a gray wolf in Delaware County west of Dubuque that showed a wolf with similar coloring in November. “…we don’t know for sure it’s the same animal or not,” Evelsizer said. “We are thankful Officer VanDerBeek spotted this animal and picked it up.”

The Great Lakes wolf population has been "steady to slightly increasing in recent years," the department said.

This wolf weighed 77.5 pounds, and measured 62 inches from nose to tip of the tail, the agency said. Note that wolves are protected in Iowa and there is no open season.

