Gray woman charged with theft after stolen mail found in stolen vehicle

Dec. 18—A Gray woman has been charged with theft after stolen mail was recovered in the stolen vehicle she was driving, the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said Saturday.

Heather Smith, 38, of was also charged with not having an active driver's license. A passenger in the vehicle, Christopher Willey, 37, of South Paris, was charged with possession of scheduled drugs.

Cumberland deputies were called to the Tenney Hill Road area in Casco at about 1 p.m. Friday after receiving a report of someone attempting to gain access to mailboxes, Capt. Kerry Joyce said in a statement.

A witness gave the 911 dispatcher a description of the vehicle involved, and it was determined that the Dodge Dakota pickup truck had been stolen from a seasonal home in Bridgton, Joyce said.

At 2:35 p.m., a deputy patrolling in Gray stopped the vehicle and found mail and packages inside, Joyce said. The mail had been stolen from different homes in the Casco area.