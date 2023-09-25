Graydon Feichter gets lengthy prison terms for January shooting outside Massillon home

CANTON ‒ A 32-year-old Massillon man will spend 25 to 30.5 years in prison for crimes related to the Jan. 27 shooting that led to the death of Jeffrey T. Stoll, 30, of Jackson Township.

The sentence was part a plea agreement by Graydon N. Feichter and his defense attorneys, Brian Radigan and William D. Mason of Cleveland, reached with county prosecutors.

As part of the plea deal, the Stark County Prosecutor's Office Criminal Division Chief Dennis Barr asked the judge to reduce the murder charge against Feichter to the lesser charge of voluntary manslaughter. The manslaughter charge carries a specification that a gun was used in the crime.

The prosecutor's office dropped charges of felonious assault, cocaine possession and two counts of aggravated drug possession, with related gun specifications, and gun specifications attached to five other charges.

Stark County Common Pleas Judge Taryn Health sentenced Feichter on Monday after he pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and other offenses.

In addition to voluntary manslaughter, the total sentence imposed on Feichter covers the crimes of trafficking in cocaine, improperly discharging a firearm into a habitation or a school safety zone, discharging a firearm on or near prohibited premises, evidence tampering and two counts of drug trafficking. The sentence for given for involuntary manslaughter is 11 years.

Feichter shot Stoll three times just after 3 a.m. in front of a home in the 300 block of Shaw Avenue NE, Massillon Police Lt. Nick Antonides previously said.

According to a statement issued by the department, police found Stoll unresponsive. Massillon Fire Department first responders took him to Aultman Hospital. Stoll received treatment and was in stable condition in intensive care but succumbed to his injuries the following weekend, Antonides said.

Speaking at Feichter's plea and sentencing hearing were Stoll's parents Jeffrey A. and Paula Stoll, and his sister Megan Stoll. Barr read a written statement from Maggie Davis, the longtime girlfriend of the victim.

Heath gave Feichter credit against his sentence for 241 days already spent in jail. She suspended his driver's license for five years. He will serve time on parole following his release from prison.

