Gray's Creek student was taken into custody after a loaded gun was found in a locker

A Gray's Creek High School student was arrested Tuesday after a loaded gun was found inside a backpack, the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the weapon was found after the school received a complaint about a possible weapon being on the campus Tuesday. When a school resource officer and school administrators searched a locker, they found the loaded 9 mm Taurus in a backpack, a news release said.

An extended magazine containing five rounds; marijuana; and scales were also reportedly found during a search of the student's vehicle, the Sheriff's Office said.

According to the release, the student is in the custody of the Department of Juvenile Justice on charges of possession of a firearm on campus and possession of marijuana.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Gray's Creek High School student arrested after loaded gun found in locker