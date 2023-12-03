Grays Harbor County man killed by log truck on U.S. 101 Friday morning has been identified

A 76-year-old driver who was hit and killed by a log truck Friday morning on U.S. Highway 101 has been identified, according to the Washington State Patrol.

About 9:50 a.m., Richard W. Dowse of Hoquiam was driving south on the highway, headed toward Aberdeen in Grays Harbor County, when he stopped to turn left in the area of Hensel Road. Meanwhile, a log truck driver was behind him, headed in the same direction.

Troopers say that after Dowse stopped, the 66-year-old log truck driver, also from Hoquiam, attempted to pass Dowse on the left and crashed into him, killing Dowse at the scene.

Following the crash, the road was blocked for eight hours, according to State Patrol. The incident is under investigation.

