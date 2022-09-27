Grays Harbor Fire District 1 station temporarily inoperable after $90K in lifesaving equipment stole

Grays Harbor Fire District 1 Station 2 has been temporarily put out of service after $90,000 in lifesaving equipment was stolen Tuesday morning.

Police were called at 6 a.m. to the fire station located at 1880 South Bank Road for an overnight burglary.

Officials said thieves stole equipment such as defibrillators, jaws of life, radios and more from a tender, fire engine, and an ambulance.

The station is expected to be out of service until the equipment can be found or replaced, fire officials said.

The Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in identifying anyone involved in the theft.

The public is asked to call the Grays Harbor County Dispatch Center at 360-533-8765.

[DOWNLOAD: Free KIRO 7 News app for alerts as news breaks]















