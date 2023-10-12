Grays Hill perp arrested for deadly June shooting outside Beaufort hotel party

Less than a week after publicly naming the suspect, Beaufort police have arrested 22-year-old Grays Hill resident Trevaughn Eugene Hipp in connection with a deadly June shooting outside a Boundary Street hotel party.

Hipp was charged Thursday morning with murder, discharging firearms into a vehicle and unlawful weapons possession, Beaufort County jail records show. Police announced Oct. 6 that Hipp was wanted for the murder of Jaquavious Washington, warning the public that the suspected shooter was considered armed and dangerous.

The shooting took place on June 10, during a party inside a ground-floor banquet room of Quality Inn, located on Boundary Street. A dispute broke out among the crowd, according to Beaufort police, as the suspected gunman threatened multiple times to shoot Washington.

Trying to leave, Washington began driving away from the hotel around 11 p.m., striking a pedestrian near Starbucks on his way out. The pedestrian was unharmed. Police believe Hipp fired several shots at Washington’s moving car, which swerved and became stuck on a nearby curb.

Washington was gunned down as he tried to run from the stranded car. He was pronounced dead of multiple gunshot wounds at the scene. Police say Hipp fled on foot.

A spokesperson from the Beaufort Police Department did not immediately respond to questions Thursday morning.