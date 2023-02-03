Gray's status conference scheduled for March

Feb. 2—The Wisconsin trial of Casey Gray, a former Texas House of Representatives candidate, was postponed.

Gray, who is accused of violating restraining orders, convinced Judge David Reddy of Walworth County Circuit Court to postpone his Jan. 23 trial stating he needed time to obtain a new attorney.

Online court records show Gray hired his latest attorney Jan. 27 and a status conference has been scheduled for March 8.

Court records show Gray has been represented by three attorneys since the case was filed in April 2018 and all have withdrawn. The last one withdrew in June 2021.

Gray lost against State Rep. Brooks Landgraf in a highly contentious battle in March. He is facing one count of violate/harassment restraining order in a case filed in April 2018 and he's facing two counts in a case that was filed one month later. The charges are misdemeanors.

A warrant was issued for Gray in November when he failed to appear in court. Gray emailed the judge to say he was serving in the Army in Ukraine and "due to Russian missile attacks on the infrastructure I was unable to travel or have power to make a call to the court."

Court records from Jan. 18 indicate Gray told the judge he lives in Glendale, Wisconsin. His Facebook account still indicates he lives in Odessa.