Grayscale Adds 25 Digital Assets to Its 'Under Consideration' List, Including DeFi, Metaverse Projects

James Rubin
·1 min read

Grayscale Investments, which manages the Grayscale DeFi Fund and Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund, has added 25 digital assets, including tokens for a number of high-profile DeFi and metaverse protocols, to a list it keeps of potential investments, the company said in a Monday blog posting.

  • Grayscale's additions to its list of "Assets Under Consideration" includes cryptocurrencies for DeFi projects Algorand (ALGO) and Convex (CVX) and metaverse startups The Sandbox (SAND), Axie Infinity (AXS) and Yield Guild Games (YGG). Grayscale updates this list periodically as well as the assets it already holds.

  • New York-based Grayscale is owned by Digital Currency Group, the parent company of CoinDesk.

  • In the posting, the firm said it viewed the additions as "possible candidates for inclusion in a future investment product," but also noted that "not every asset under consideration will be turned into one of our investment products" and that Grayscale might consider assets not currently on the list.

  • Earlier this month, Grayscale said that it had added amp (AMP) to a list of 23 other digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum and Cardano, that it holds in its portfolio. AMP is the native token of the Flexa network, a payment network that enables crypto-collateralized payments at physical stores and online.

Read More: Grayscale Adds Flexa’s AMP to DeFi Fund, Removes BNT, UMA in Quarterly Rebalancing


