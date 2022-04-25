Grayscale fancies SEC green light for Bitcoin spot ETF

The cryptocurrency investment firm has stepped up its lobbying efforts with the U.S. regulator following its recent nod to a Bitcoin futures ETF.

See related story: SEC comes around on Bitcoin ETFs

Fast facts

Grayscale’s lawyers have written to the Securities and Exchange Commission saying that its application for a Bitcoin spot exchange-traded fund (ETF) should be treated no differently from a Bitcoin futures ETF.

NYSE Arca’s application to list Teucrium’s Bitcoin futures-based ETF was approved earlier this month.

“We believe that the Teucrium order confirms the fundamental point made in our November 29, 2021 letter … [w]hen it comes to approving ETPs, there is not a basis for treating spot Bitcoin products differently from Bitcoin futures products,” said Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP, the law firm representing Grayscale.

Grayscale CEO Michael Sonnenshein said on Twitter that “if the SEC is comfortable with a Bitcoin futures ETF, it must also be comfortable with a spot Bitcoin ETF. And the SEC can no longer justifiably cite the (1940) Act as being the differentiating factor.”

The SEC is expected to decide on Grayscale’s ETF application in July.

Sonnenshein has said that he would consider suing the SEC if the application is rejected.

See related article: A fast one from down under: Australia approves BTC, ETH ETFs