Grayson man charged with manslaughter

Feb. 11—CATLETTSBURG — A Grayson man has been charged in Boyd County with second-degree manslaughter in connection with a fatal overdose in November 2020.

Richard C. Waggoner, 20, was originally indicted in October 2021 on charges of first-offense fentanyl trafficking and first-degree wanton endangerment.

On Monday, the grand jury upgraded that wanton endangerment charge to manslaughter, after new evidence came to light from a case in Carter County, according to Boyd County Commonwealth's Attorney Rhonda Copley.

Waggoner's legal troubles started in January 2021, when an 18-year-old Summit man reported to narcotics investigators with the DEA and the Boyd County Sheriff's Department that he had overdosed on what he believed to be a Xanax pill, according to court records in Carter County.

After taking the report and confiscating drugs from the overdose victim, authorities coordinated with the Grayson Police Department to raid Waggoner's home the same evening, seizing a large quantity of pills and weed oil, records show.

Waggoner led authorities to the drugs because the house was his mom's and he didn't want the law to tear it up, records show.

In July 2021, Waggoner pleaded guilty to one count of trafficking in a third-degree substance, one count of trafficking in less than 10 opiate units of drugs and one count of first-offense fentanyl trafficking.

Waggoner was sentenced to serve 10 years in prison on the conviction.

A few months later, the grand jury in Boyd County indicted him on his initial charges — in late December 2021, court records show a flurry of subpoenas went out to various men, all of whom had pending charges primarily consisting of theft, DUIs and simple possession of drugs.

On Feb. 1, prosecutors in Boyd County asked for a cell phone seized in the Carter County raid to be transferred to Ashland Police Department custody, although the motion doesn't explicitly state why.

