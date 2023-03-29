Grayson pleads not guilty to 14 felonies related to MU shooting

ZANESVILLE — Franklin Grayson appeared for his arraignment in front of Judge Kelly Cottrill of the Muskingum County Court of Common Pleas on Wednesday.

Franklin Grayson (right), the 26-year-old from Jacksonville, Fla., appeared for his arraignment in front of Judge Kelly Cottrill on Wednesday. Grayson pled not guilty to the 14 counts from his indictment related to a shooting of an Oliver baseball player at Muskingum University.

The 26-year-old from Jacksonville, Florida, pled not guilty to all 14 charges, and his $1 million bond will be addressed at a later date.

Grayson was indicted on March 23 in connection to the March 17 shooting on an Olivet baseball player at Muskingum University. The victim was shot three times.

Grayson has been charged with 14 felony counts. They are:

Count 1 − Attempted murder with a firearm and school safety zone specification

Count 2-5 − Felonious assault with a firearm and school safety zone specifications

Count 6-7 − Improperly discharging a firearm at, in or into a school safety zone with firearm and school safety zone specifications

Count 8 − Inducing panic with a firearm specification

Count 9 − Carrying a concealed weapon

Count 10 − Illegal conveyance or possession of a deadly weapon in a school safety zone

Count 11-14 − Tampering with evidence, with count 12 carrying a firearm specification

The indictment identifies felonious assault both by means of serious harm and by means of a deadly weapon, while also specifying two separate instances of conduct resulting in injury.

The four counts of tampering with evidence reflect the actions Grayson took to evade capture or prosecution. According to the indictment, the defendant tampered with his phone, the firearm, his gloves and his clothing.

The defendant took significant steps to arrive in Muskingum County to commit his crimes and immediately fled the scene after shooting the victim three times, according to the Muskingum County Prosecutor's Office.

Further investigation established the defendant was a graduate of Olivet Collete with no other connection to the victim or Muskingum University.

Grayson left his rental vehicle at another location away from the crime scene.

