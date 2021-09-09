GRC International Group (LON:GRC) investors are sitting on a loss of 83% if they invested three years ago

It is doubtless a positive to see that the GRC International Group plc (LON:GRC) share price has gained some 38% in the last three months. But only the myopic could ignore the astounding decline over three years. The share price has sunk like a leaky ship, down 83% in that time. So we're relieved for long term holders to see a bit of uplift. But the more important question is whether the underlying business can justify a higher price still. While a drop like that is definitely a body blow, money isn't as important as health and happiness.

Since shareholders are down over the longer term, lets look at the underlying fundamentals over the that time and see if they've been consistent with returns.

GRC International Group isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last three years GRC International Group saw its revenue shrink by 14% per year. That is not a good result. The share price fall of 22% (per year, over three years) is a stern reminder that money-losing companies are expected to grow revenue. This business clearly needs to grow revenues if it is to perform as investors hope. Don't let a share price decline ruin your calm. You make better decisions when you're calm.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

A Different Perspective

Pleasingly, GRC International Group's total shareholder return last year was 75%. That certainly beats the loss of about 22% per year over three years. We're generally cautious about putting too much weigh on shorter term data, but the recent improvement is definitely a positive. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for GRC International Group (1 is significant) that you should be aware of.

