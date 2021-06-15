GRDA Police ramp up for busy season on water

Jun. 15—Officials with the Grand River Dam Authority are reporting what's shaping up to be a busy summer season.

Justin Alberty, vice president of Corporate Communications, said GRDA Police have been busy patrolling the Illinois River and Tenkiller Lake.

"Fortunately, [there have been] no recent drownings," said Albert. "We just advise people to float and boat safe, smart, and sober."

Alberty said officers are promoting safe outings, as they are seeing large crowds on the water.

While here have been no reports of drownings, there have been reports of a shooting and a boating fatality on the river and Grand Lake.

A woman was charged with assault with a deadly weapon for a shooting that occurred over Memorial Day weekend at Eagle Bluff Resort.

GRDA Police responded to a report of a disturbance, and they found a juvenile girl with a gunshot wound to the neck.

Haley Lucinda Hathcox allegedly shot the girl and tried shooting the victim's boyfriend, but the Ruger .380 jammed. Hathcox reportedly told officers she was defending herself.

GRDA Police also responded to a boating crash on Grand Lake, near Scotty's Cove. A boat carrying four occupants crashed into a breakwater in a no-wake zone.

A person believed to be the boat's operator was missing and his body was found in 60 feet of water. Alberty stated it appeared that alcohol was a factor in the crash.