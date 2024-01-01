Grease blockage causes wastewater overflow in southeast Charlotte

Crews with Charlotte Water responded to a wastewater overflow in southeast Charlotte on Saturday.

According to Charlotte Water, the overflow happened near Rothchild Drive near Providence Road.

Officials say the nearly 10,800 gallons reached McAlpine Creek in the Catawba Watershed.

Cam Coley, the spokesperson for Charlotte Water, said a grease blockage caused the overflow and shared tips with residents about overflow prevention.

“A majority of wastewater overflows can be prevented with your help,” Coley said. “Anything put in plumbing or a manhole can cause wastewater overflows, spilling raw sewage into your street, your creek, or even inside your home. Even products labeled as ‘flushable’ do not break down in the sewer system and can contribute to clogging.”

Check out these other ways you can help prevent an overflow:

Throw paper towels, wipes, hair, cotton swabs, feminine products, dental floss, coffee grounds, and extra food in the trash.

Only flush toilet paper

Use soap, suds, and liquids in your sink.

Do not pour oils, fats, or grease down your drain; take them to a full-service recycling center.

