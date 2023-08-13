Grease fire leaves woman with second, third degree burns
A homeowner and her dogs are safe after a grease fire in Lithonia, DeKalb County officials say.
The submission, which came at 3:47 of the first round, was only the third win by twister in UFC history.
The NASCAR Cup series stages its annual double-header with the IndyCar series this weekend, with both running on venerable Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s road course.
The Cowboys were good last season, but not good enough.
This week’s deadly wildfires on Maui are a stark reminder that a warming climate means people need to prepare for future blazes, experts say.
Dreamy '70s elegance is having a moment. These caftans are the ideal dresses for soaking up the rest of summer.
It's a rare good news story about the power of social media. The post Family finds out they can’t afford life-saving surgery for dog — so TikTok users stepped in appeared first on In The Know.
AI and climate change represent two ways humans may ravage life as we know it on Earth, but the former can also help with the consequences of the latter. The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) revealed a new program today that uses AI to detect wildfires. Created in partnership with the University of California San Diego, the Alert California AI program takes feeds from 1,032 360-degree rotating cameras and uses AI to “identify abnormalities within the camera feeds.” It then notifies emergency services and other authorities to check if a potential blaze warrants a response.
Digital mortgage lender Better.com’s proposal to combine with Aurora Acquisition Corp. via a SPAC (special purpose acquisition) has been approved by shareholders, the company confirmed today. According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing, Better.com will combine with Aurora, or go public, “on or about August 22, 2023.” Upon the closing of the transaction, the combined entity will see an infusion of at least $550 million in new capital from SoftBank, according to Aurora’s filing with the SEC in July.
Floyd Mayweather reportedly flew almost 70 families off the island this week and helped relocate them temporarily in Honolulu.
Two crew firings for inappropriate behavior have raised questions about what happened and how it was handled.
Five police officers are suing Tesla after being injured by a Model X that plowed into them while they were conducting a routine traffic stop. According to an investigation by The Wall Street Journal, which obtained video (below) from the car, the 2019 Model X struck a police vehicle at 54 mph as it was stopped in a lane of travel with emergency lights flashing on a highway in Montgomery County, Texas. In addition to the five officers injured, the driver pulled over for the traffic stop was hospitalized as well.
'I don't see hair anywhere,' said a reviewer with multiple dogs.
Regulators with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) are opening a probe involving a fatal crash involving a Tesla Model Y. The accident, occurring on July 19, found a Tesla striking a tractor-trailer truck in Virginia, fatally wounding the driver of the automobile. These regulators believe that the 57-year-old Tesla driver was relying on the company’s advanced driver assistance programs at the time of the accident.
At least 36 people have been confirmed dead after windswept wildfires ravaged parts of Hawaii’s Big Island and neighboring Maui. According to officials, thousands of people have been displaced.
At least three dozen people have been confirmed dead on the island of Maui after ferocious winds caused by Hurricane Dora in part fueled devastating wildfires across Hawaii, forcing thousands of people to evacuate.
Relegated to the bullpen for the first several years of his career, Michael Lorenzen never stopped believing he could be an effective starter. How's a no-hitter for proof?
The former president lashed out at Fulton County, Ga., District Attorney Fani Willis at a campaign rally on Tuesday, baselessly accusing her of having an affair with a gang member as another indictment against him looms.
The FCC has issued a $300 million fine against international car warranty robocall operation Panama Sumco that made 5 billion calls in three months.
Police in Brevard County, Florida, chased a car at speeds over 95 mph. It had slipped one of its front tires and was riding on a nearly shredded rim.
The backyard summer essential even comes with inflatable body boards — add to cart before the 40%-off sale slips away!