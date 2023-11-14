Grease is the word: Licking Heights High School presents ‘Grease’ on Nov. 16-18

The Licking Heights Theatre Club will present "Grease" by Jim Jacobs (book/lyrics), Warren Casey (book/lyrics) and John Farrar (lyrics) on Thursday, Nov. 16 and Friday, Nov. 17 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 18 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. All shows will be in the high school auditorium at Licking Heights High School, 4101 Summit Road, Pataskala.

Tickets: Prices are $12 for adults and $8 for students. Tickets are available for purchase here.

Cast: Danny (played by Logan Teeters), Sandy (Ryann Schindler), Kenickie (Lucas Gleim), Doody (Bryn Vermillion), Roger (Jayden Cochran), Sonny (Christian Scheiderer), Rizzo (Giada Ferrell), Marty (Seyanu Olaiya), Frenchy (Kaylee Vance), Jan (Taylor Petry), Eugene (Emmanuel Roberts), Patty (Brooklyn Fink), Ms. Lynch (Natalie Ampadu), Vince Fontaine (David Alexander), Cha Cha (Cara Plants), Johnny Casino (Ilsa Daniels), Teen Angel (Isaac Moutoux). Featured dancers/tumblers: Emily Carey, Bethany Steele, Cara Singh, Cara Plants, Janelle Kissi, Lilly Antauer, Natalie Denson, Issie Wearly, Mary Wells. Singing ensemble: Leah Jasper, Kayden Criscoe, Natalie Denson, Bella Smith, Kellis Spencer, Mott Strange, Mickey Edwards, Mary Wells, Isaac Russell, Isabella Wagner, Issie Wearly, Samson Campbell-White, Feavan Yohannes, Richard Storts, Betty Solomon, Srada Acharya, Michaela Picione, Jenna Fulks, Elio Wearly, Peyton Lytle.

Crew: Stage Managers: Izzy Hunter, Devin Lawson, Brooks Girum (Asst.), Lillian Scites (Asst). Tech Manager: Albert Holland. Sound: Albert Holland (Head), Lucas Wells (Asst.), Ellie Smith (Mics Asst.) Lighting: Lily Wahl (Head), Giada Ferrell (Lighting Advisor), Jordan Betz (Spot Op.), Imree Hubbard (Spot Op). Special Effects: Frankie Stoker (Head), Rista Sapokta (Asst.) Painting: Gillian Busch (Head), Izabella Lehr, Marissa Green, Alexis Campbell, Taylor Barnett, Carma Runyun, Feaven Yohannes. Props: Alexis Campbell (Head), Marissa Green, Carma Runyun, Christina Gbaya, Abigail Camelford, Talia Coffman, Izabella Lehr. Costumes: Julia Thomas (Head), Evelyn Olinski (Asst.), Addison Rappeleye (Asst.), Sarah Bush, OJ Jordan, Bethlehem Solomon, Keely Hayse. Backstage Crew: Lexi Carroll, Azariah Gause, Christina Gbaya, Austin McMillen, George Cameron, Joy Tawaiah, Dominic Molinaro, Jordan Berault, Natalie Hoban, OJ Jordan, Yojan Bhandari, Hudson Shamell, Dylan Hood. Front of House: Tyler Tisdale, Natalie Hoban, Marissa Green, Taylor Barnett, Ellie Smith, Dominic Molinaro, Ibrahim Keita.

Please join Licking Heights in celebrating these talented students and enjoying an evening at Rydell High.

Information submitted by Licking Heights Local Schools.

