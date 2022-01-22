🌱 Greasy Spoon Opens + 2K Evictions Filed + K-9 Stabbed On Duty

Welcome back, Houston! Let's get you started this Sunday with everything you need to know going on in Houston today.

1. Soul food restaurant The Greasy Spoon has opened its second location in Pearland at 10009 Broadway Street. The restaurant concept was recently featured on an episode of the Food Network show Food Paradise. (CultureMap Houston)

2. Houston had 2,040 eviction filings last week, according to Eviction Lab, as the Harris County rental assistance program is drying up. The evictions follow a nationwide trend since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's eviction moratorium was lifted in August 2021. (Houston Patch)

3. Americans for the Arts presented the Local Arts Leadership Award to Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner during a ceremony at the USCM 90th Winter Meeting in Washington, D.C. The prestigious award celebrates Turner's "advocation for the city's rich and diverse cultural character, and his outstanding and consistent support for the arts in Houston." (City of Houston)

4. A man was shot to death on Friday in north Houston at the 4700 block of the North Freeway after an argument, according to Houston police. The shooter ran from the scene of the crime. No arrests have been made as of Saturday evening. (KHOU 11)

5. A Houston police K-9 was stabbed on duty attempting to get a suspect into custody in the Heights on Saturday morning. The arrested suspect was charged with aggravated robbery, evading and aggravated assault of a peace officer, according to police. (ABC 13)

Unsilenced at Cinemark Memorial City. (9:00 AM)

The Brunch! Mixer And Market at Pitch 25. (12:00 PM)

Gyro King Fannin St. Grand Opening . (1:00 PM)

The Oak Ridge Boys in Concert at City of Houston (3:00 PM)

The Riot presents "The Couch" with Albert DeLeon and Antonio Aguilar. (8:00 PM)

Houston’s oldest, and largest farmer’s market in the Heights is o pen every day from 5:30 a.m. to 6 p.m . The stalls are filled with fresh produce, spices, and treasures waiting to be found. (Facebook)

Houston Police Department is releasing body camera footage of an officer-involved shooting that occurred at 35 00 Corder Street on Sunday, December 26th, 2021 . (Facebook)

Don't miss COVID-19 Talk with Houston Health Department Director Stephen Williams, Houston Health Authority Dr. David Persse, and Deputy Health Authority for Harris Co. Public Health Dr. Erika Brown. The show airs live on HTV's Facebook Page every other Thursday at 9 a.m. (Facebook)

About me: Hello my name is Carlos Hernandez and I am a food writer with over 10 years of experience in the industry. I write the food blog Carlos Eats (http://www.carloseats.com) and also contribute to several newspapers and magazines with food-related blogs and articles.

