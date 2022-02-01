'A great adrenaline rush:' New Englanders describe blizzard experience

AccuWeather's Jillian Angeline reported live from New England on Jan. 31, where some residents said their experience with the blizzard of 2022 was completely worth it.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Republicans challenge CDC coronavirus mask, school guidelines for children

    Republican Whip Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., and Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., led a letter to CDC Director Rochelle Walensky Monday urging her to roll back guidelines for children for the sake of their mental, physical and emotional health.

  • Blink 182's Mark Hoppus 'Very Grateful' to Be Back in a Music 'Mindset' After Cancer Battle

    The popular rock band member first went public with his cancer diagnosis in June of last year

  • Joe Rogan Weighs In on Spotify Controversy After Celebrity Backlash

    Joe Rogan addressed the controversy surrounding his podcast, 'The Joe Rogan Experience,' on Instagram on Sunday. The 57-year-old podcaster has been accused of spreading misinformation about the coronavirus on his show, with stars like Neil Young and Joni Mitchell pulling their music off of Spotify, the platform that hosts Joe's podcast, in protest. Even Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who have a partnership with Spotify, called on the streaming service to take action.

  • Keke Palmer stars in ‘Alice,’ the slavery drama based on true events

    Before Keke Palmer signed on to star as a slave in the Sundance drama “Alice,” she wanted to make sure the story would be empowering and complex. (Jan. 31)

  • Packers promoting Adam Stenavich to offensive coordinator

    The Packers are promoting offensive line coach and run game coordinator Adam Stenavich to offensive coordinator.

  • Pitbull on Pit Road Live presented by Coca-Cola

    Watch Pitbull on Pit Road Live presented by Coca-Cola on Feb. 6 during the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum in Los Angeles.

  • Another winter storm coming

    A new storm is taking shape over the center of the country, threatening to impact millions. ABC News’ Mona Kosar Abdi reports.

  • WSJ Opinion: Hits and Misses of the Week

    Journal Editorial Report: The week's best and worst from Kim Strassel, Adam O’Neal, Joseph Sternberg and Kyle Peterson. Images: Getty Images/AFP Composite: Mark Kelly

  • Eye Opener: Tens of thousands still without power following deadly winter storm in the Northeast

    Tens of thousands of people are still without power in the bitter cold following a deadly winter storm that buried the Northeast. Also, the United Nations Security Council meets Monday as Ukrainians prepare to fight a possible Russian invasion. All that and all that matters in today’s Eye Opener.

  • UK's Johnson 'sorry' after lockdown party report

    "Sorry for the things we simply did not get right and sorry for the way that this matter has been handled."Yet another apology from British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday (January 31). His response to a newly-released report into COVID-19 lockdown parties allegedly held at his Downing Street residence. The investigation by senior civil servant Sue Gray highlighted serious failures of leadership and judgment at the heart of government. And condemned some of the behavior by authority figures as being, quote, "difficult to justify".Johnson said his government would learn from these criticisms. "Mr Speaker, I get it, and I will fix it. And I want to say to the people of this country, I know what the issue is, it's whether this government can be trusted to deliver and I say yes we can be trusted, yes we can be trusted to deliver."The inquiry said that some events at No. 10 during the pandemic should not have taken place.But, so as not to prejudice an ongoing police probe into the parties that could take months, Gray said she could not offer a "meaningful report", and only an abridged version of her text has been released.The commander overseeing the police investigation, Catherine Roper, says authorities plan to contact people with questions about the parties."...We had a bundle of material provided to us just Friday which is well over 500 pieces of paper, about a ream and a half we received, and over 300 photographs. So we've just received that and my offices are prioritizing this week to consider what's been provided in that bundle of material, what further investigations that they need to do and of course, who they're going to be contacted."Johnson has so far survived calls from opponents and some in his own party to resign by saying people needed to wait for Gray's report. For now, he must hope that his Conservative colleagues do not trigger a confidence vote against him in a bid to thrust him from office. It is not clear what will happen if the police report shows evidence that Downing Street parties did in fact break the law.

  • NFL viewership surges ahead of Super Bowl LVI, Tom Brady's retirement unclear

    Yahoo Finance's Josh Schafer joins the Live show to break down Super Bowl LVI viewership expectations, Tom Brady's retirement, and why millennial coaches could be ushering in a new era for the NFL.

  • Michelle Williams Almost Starred in a Film Inspired by Heath Ledger's Death

    Blood director Bradley Rust Gray shared that Michelle Williams was originally set to star in the film, which is inspired in part by Heath Ledger's death, but decided not to take on the part.

  • The And Just Like That... The Documentary trailer takes fans inside a Samantha-less city

    Sex And The City may have lost its Samantha, but that hasn’t stopped fans soaking up every minute of the HBO Max revival series And Just Like That…. Withstanding cast controversies and fan skepticism, And Just Like That…proved, once again, not to count Carrie Bradshaw out. But for anyone looking for a little more of the girls and their costumes, HBO Max has you covered. A behind-the-scenes, making-of documentary, titled And Just Like… The Documentary, is making its way to the streamer this week.

  • Robby Soave: Joe Rogan’s existence on Spotify has BROKEN Team Blue & UNMASKED libs' casual tyranny

    Robby Soave calls out the illiberal hypocrisy of those calling for Joe Rogan's content to be removed from Spotify.

  • Minnesota schools prepare for return to in-person classes after COVID-19 pause

    Many school districts across the Twin Cities are returning to in-person learning this week. Because of a surge in COVID-19 cases coming out of winter break, they’ve been out of the classroom for 2 weeks of distance-learning.

  • DMPD looking for missing man who has pre-existing medical conditions

    DMPD looking for missing man who has pre-existing medical conditions

  • Fact check: Experts debunk claim that COVID-19 pneumonia is an allergic reaction

    Experts told USA TODAY COVID-19 pneumonia is the result of lung inflammation, not an allergic reaction.

  • Nah'Shon Hyland with a deep 3 vs the Milwaukee Bucks

    Nah'Shon Hyland (Denver Nuggets) with a deep 3 vs the Milwaukee Bucks, 01/30/2022

  • Former NC deputy facing 35 felonies wants Wake DA off case, charges dismissed

    Court documents allege Mike Waters, district attorney for Granville and other counties, remained improperly involved in a case with ties to the investigation into the Granville County Sheriff’s Office.

  • Master Chief emerges fighting in first 'Halo' trailer; New 'Batman' scene shows Riddler mayhem

    "Halo" releases its first explosive trailer, and first look of killer soldier Master Chief as Xbox video game series gets a March 24 streaming date.