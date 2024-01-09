Great Bay Community College to hold open house as classes start soon: Education news

Great Bay Community College to host open house

Great Bay Community College will host an open house Thursday, Jan. 11 ahead of the start of spring semester

PORTSMOUTH — Great Bay will host an open house and tours from 4 to 6 p.m. Jan. 11 at its Portsmouth campus, where students can explore course offerings, meet faculty, counselors, and students, get information about student activities and support services, and learn about financing options for a debt-free college education.

Courses are available in a range of flexible formats, including in-person on campus, online, and hybrid as well as a hyflex approach that allows students to attend in person or remotely, choosing the day of class which option works best for them. Enrollment is open for the spring semester, and new sessions begin Jan. 16, Feb. 12, and March 18. For information and to register, visit greatbay.edu/openhouse.

Great Bay offers hundreds of courses across more than 50 degree and certificate programs.

New Hampshire students students with an annual income of less than $50,000 could be eligible to attend Great Bay for free. Early childhood education students are currently eligible for up to four free classes each semester. Information: ccsnh.edu/paying-for-college/tuition/ccsnh-early-childhood-grant-programs.

BBB Serving New Hampshire awards $20,000 in scholarships to eight students

Myles Leatherman of Rye is among the BBB Serving New Hampshire scholarship recipients.

CONCORD – Eight students pursuing post-secondary educational opportunities recently received scholarships from BBB Serving New Hampshire. The Robert M. Shomphe Student Integrity Scholarships are awarded annually to outstanding students who personify ethics as demonstrated through leadership, community service, and overall personal integrity and academic history.

Scholarship winners were selected from a pool of applicants and are family members of BBB-accredited businesses in New Hampshire who are pursuing an education after high school. For 2023, five $1,000 scholarships were awarded to students attending trade schools and three $5,000 scholarships were given to students attending colleges and universities.

Recipients and affiliated Accredited Businesses of the Collegiate Scholarship include:

Ryan Dodge of Manchester, student at Bentley University, Universal Windows Direct of Manchester; Myles Leatherman of Rye, student at Worchester Polytechnic Institute, Jai Institute on Parenting; and Peyton Trento of Concord, student at Northeastern University, Rumford Stone.

Recipients and affiliated Accredited Businesses of the Trade School Scholarship include:

Hayden Robinson

Isabella Rioux of Nashua, student at North Shore Community College, Rochette Funeral Homes & Cremation Services; Darsy Morgrage of Manchester, student at Manchester School of Technology, Cote Electric; Alex Williams of Merrimack, student at Granite State Trade School, Laurie E. Williams, CPA; Hayden Robinson of Raymond, student at Iowa Central Community College, Palmer Gas & Oil; Matthew DeRoche of Boscawen, student at Lakes Region Community College, Lovering Volvo Cars Meredith.

