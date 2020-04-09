Great Bear Expands Shallow High-Grade Gold at LP Fault Including 42.70 g/t Gold Over 3.00 m Within 4.24 g/t Gold Over 52.15 m; Results From Gap in Drilling Include 9.35 g/t Gold Over 6.50 m Within 1.66 g/t Gold Over 46.10 m

TSX-V: GBR

VANCOUVER, April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Great Bear Resources Ltd. (the "Company" or "Great Bear", TSX-V: GBR) today reported results from its ongoing fully funded $21 million exploration program at its 100% owned flagship Dixie Project in the Red Lake district of Ontario.

The Company has completed 83 of approximately 300 planned drill holes into the LP Fault target, as part of its 5 kilometre long by 500 metre deep grid drill program. Gold mineralization has been intersected in all (100%) of the drill holes for which assays have been returned to-date. Current drill results are provided by area, as shown on Figure 1, and in Table 1.

Drill Results Highlights:

New lateral and vertical drill spacing on 25 – 100 metre centres has confirmed apparent continuity of gold mineralization on multiple drill sections .





. Drill hole BR-101 intersected multiple shallow mineralized intervals along 110 metres of core length. Assays include 42.70 g/t gold over 3.00 m , including 118.00 g/t gold over 0.50 metres, within a broader interval of 4.24 g/t gold over 52.15 metres .





intersected multiple shallow mineralized intervals along 110 metres of core length. Assays include within a broader interval of . Drill hole BR-102 intersected the on-strike continuation of the same shallow mineralization and is collared 143 metres to the southeast of BR-101 . Assays include 23.17 g/t gold over 3.50 metres, within a broader interval of 3.10 g/t gold over 48.00 metres.





intersected the on-strike continuation of the and is collared 143 metres to the southeast of BR-101 Assays include within a broader interval of Previously reported drill hole BR-020 ( September 3, 2019 ), which assayed 10.65 g/t gold over 17.25 metres , within a broader interval of 5.28 g/t gold over 42.0 metres, is the continuation of the same shallow mineralization and is collared 84 metres south of BR-101 .





( ), which assayed , within a broader interval of is the and is collared 84 metres south of BR-101 The high-grade gold mineralization intersected in BR-020, BR-101 and BR-102 is apparently continuous and projects to within metres of the surface, below shallow gravel cover. Mineralization remains open to extension in all directions. Figure 2 .





below shallow gravel cover. Mineralization remains open to extension in all directions. . A series of nine drill holes were completed within a previously undrilled gap in the LP Fault system (formerly, the Gap zone). Highlights include drill hole BR-120 which intersected 9.35 g/t gold over 6.50 metres, which included 97.50 g/t gold over 0.50 metres, within a broader interval of 1.66 g/t gold over 46.10 metres .





which intersected which included within a broader interval of . Drill hole BR-121 , completed on the same section as BR-120, intersected 4.91 g/t gold over 6.40 metres , which included 18.10 g/t gold over 1.00 metre, within a broader interval of 1.07 g/t gold over 73.85 metres .





, completed on the same section as BR-120, intersected , which included within a broader interval of . BR-120 and 121 transect the same gold zone 130 and 240 vertical metres below previously disclosed drill hole BR-075 ( December 16, 2019 ), which assayed 16.80 g/t gold over 4.15 metres , within a broader interval of 1.25 g/t gold over 45.50 metres . Figure 3 .





( ), which assayed , within a broader interval of . . Results show apparent continuity of gold mineralization over approximately 400 vertical metres from surface in this area, which remains open to extension in all directions.





Chris Taylor, President and CEO of Great Bear said, "We continue to observe excellent lateral and vertical continuity of mineralization within the LP Fault gold system. Despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, we have been able to maintain drill operations while continuing to protect our work crews with strict risk mitigation protocols. All geologists and geotechnical staff on site are Red Lake residents, which gives us sufficient staff for three of our five drill rigs to remain active. We plan to return to full drill capacity once pandemic-related work restrictions are lifted, and it is safe to do so. However, even with three active drill rigs the full estimated 300 drill hole program remains on track to be completed by December 2020."

Figure 1: Location of drill sections contained in this release.

Table 1: Current drill results. Drill sections are arranged from southeast (top of Table) to northwest (bottom of Table), corresponding to the map provided in Figure 1.

Hole ID

From (m) To (m) Width* (m) Gold (g/t) Section BR-090

492.00 501.00 9.00 0.69 18750 BR-102

92.00 140.00 48.00 3.10 20000 including 104.00 135.50 31.50 4.42 and including 106.40 107.40 1.00 17.89 and including 126.15 135.50 9.35 9.87 and including 129.15 135.50 6.35 13.99 and including 132.00 135.50 3.50 23.17 BR-101

108.30 108.80 0.50 7.47 20075 and 120.30 133.00 12.70 0.51 including 127.85 128.85 1.00 2.42 and 143.00 160.00 17.00 0.17 and 169.85 233.10 63.25 3.61 including 169.85 222.00 52.15 4.24 and including 195.00 198.00 3.00 42.70 and including 195.50 197.50 2.00 61.73 and including 197.00 197.50 0.50 118.00 and including 211.90 222.00 10.10 5.91 and including 211.90 221.00 9.10 6.50 and including 211.90 217.00 5.10 7.68 and including 212.45 218.00 5.55 7.82 and including 216.00 218.00 2.00 8.21 BR-100

358.00 384.80 26.80 1.41 20100 including 369.20 376.55 7.35 2.97 and including 375.50 376.55 1.05 9.52 and 392.80 400.20 7.40 1.15 BR-069

250.70 286.50 35.80 0.18 20225 and 412.25 415.50 3.25 1.01 including 414.00 414.50 0.50 4.50 BR-085

73.30 105.50 32.20 0.42 20825 including 101.60 102.10 0.50 9.50 BR-086

36.20 47.00 10.80 1.05 20850 including 36.20 43.00 6.80 1.59 and 99.70 111.00 11.30 1.04 and 179.40 228.80 49.40 0.36 including 193.10 207.85 14.75 0.65 and including 199.20 201.95 2.75 1.77 BR-087

205.50 209.10 3.60 3.85 20850 including 207.10 209.10 2.00 6.54 and including 207.10 207.60 0.50 19.20 and 217.00 324.00 107.00 0.61 including 234.50 261.00 26.50 1.02 and including 234.50 237.50 3.00 4.27 BR-121

399.00 472.85 73.85 1.07 21125 including 420.00 433.00 13.00 2.26 and including 451.00 465.40 14.40 2.81 and including 459.00 465.40 6.40 4.91 and including 459.00 460.00 1.00 18.10 BR-120

309.50 355.60 46.10 1.66 21150 including 309.50 322.00 12.50 5.06 and including 315.50 322.00 6.50 9.35 and including 321.50 322.00 0.50 97.90

Continuation of Table 1.

Hole ID

From (m) To (m) Width* (m) Gold (g/t) Section BR-077

61.50 65.00 3.50 3.16 21325 including 64.00 64.50 0.50 18.80 and 82.00 158.10 76.10 0.34 including 104.00 104.50 0.50 4.32 BR-076

79.50 80.00 0.50 7.50 21350 BR-078

176.00 212.90 36.90 0.42 21450 BR-096

383.00 421.50 38.50 0.28 21550 BR-095

202.00 205.75 3.75 0.27 21575 BR-093

458.00 480.00 22.00 0.63 21700 including 463.60 474.00 10.40 1.00 and 507.05 508.50 1.45 2.00 BR-080 anomalous







21725 BR-081

172.50 175.50 3.00 1.10 21725 BR-092

178.80 191.00 12.20 0.22 21725 and 284.00 311.75 27.75 0.46 including 303.00 304.00 1.00 5.83 and 333.00 343.00 10.00 0.29 BR-079

42.50 56.00 13.50 0.21 21750 BR-083

163.80 164.20 0.40 4.18 21875 and 197.55 216.40 18.85 0.36 and 233.00 251.00 18.00 1.15 including 235.00 238.35 3.35 4.78 and including 237.85 238.35 0.50 24.90 and 295.40 343.60 48.20 0.52 including 320.00 333.00 13.00 1.01 including 325.20 325.90 0.70 6.57 BR-094

458.00 482.50 24.50 0.58 21875 including 476.70 482.50 5.80 2.01 and 491.70 511.70 20.00 1.21 including 494.20 507.00 12.80 1.77 and including 494.20 495.00 0.80 12.10 and including 505.50 507.00 1.50 4.55 BR-082

103.00 116.75 13.75 0.30 21925 BR-084

189.50 191.00 1.50 3.15 22025 and 307.70 333.20 25.50 0.74 including 327.75 328.50 0.75 15.70 and 405.60 435.50 29.90 0.34 including 415.50 416.50 1.00 3.44

*Widths are drill indicated core length, as insufficient drilling has been undertaken to determine true widths at this time. Average grades are calculated with un-capped gold assays, as insufficient drilling has been completed to determine capping levels for higher grade gold intercepts. Average widths are calculated using a 0.10 g/t gold cut-off grade with < 3 m of internal dilution of zero grade.

Updated drill collar locations, azimuths and dips, together with an updated complete assay table for the LP Fault drilling to-date will be posted to the Company's web site at www.greatbearresources.ca.

Figure 2: Cross section 20000. Significant intervals of near surface high-grade gold have been drilled along approximately 150 metres of strike length, to a depth of 350 metres in this area.

Figure 3: Section 21150. This previously undrilled gap along the LP Fault zone has returned continuous gold mineralization over approximately 400 vertical metres. This drill section is located 1.15 kilometres to the northwest of the section in Figure 2.