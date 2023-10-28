Great Bend man with air rifle enters sheriff’s office and threatens officers

A 28-year-old Great Bend man was arrested Friday after he entered the Barton County Sheriff’s Office armed with a weapon and threatened employees after he had been served a protection from abuse order earlier in the day, sheriff Brian Bellendir said.

Officers thought it was a rifle. After subduing the man, they learned it was air rifle.

The man walked into the sheriff’s office around 3 p.m., holding the air rifle and the order.

“Evidently the suspect was angry because sheriff’s deputies had served him (the order) earlier in the day,” Bellendir said in a news release on Saturday. “The suspect threatened Sheriff’s Office personnel and appeared to be extremely agitated.”

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

The protection from abuse involved a “female partner/girlfriend,” he said.

Bellendir said: “Undersheriff Steve Billinger disarmed the suspect and with the assistance of Lieut. David Paden and Great Bend Police Department Detective Jefferson Davis, the suspect was subdued and arrested. There were no injuries to the suspect or sheriff’s personnel because of this incident.”

The man was booked into Barton County Jail on suspicion of aggravated assault on an officer and aggravated assault on another employee as well as other charges.