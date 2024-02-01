The Great Big Home and Garden Show is coming to Cleveland. How to get tickets and what to know

A pair of gardening enthusiasts admire the work done by Falling Waters Ohio, LLC during the Great Big Home + Garden Show at the IX Center, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, in Cleveland, Ohio. [Jeff Lange/Beacon Journal]

As cold weather persists in Northeast Ohio, this upcoming event at the I-X Center will have you looking forward to spring. The Great Big Home and Garden Show will be in Cleveland for nearly 10 days. Here's what to know before you go.

When is the Great Big Home and Garden Show?

The show runs Friday through Feb. 11.

Where is the Great Big Home and Garden Show?

The show will take place at the I-X Center at 1 I-X Center Drive, Cleveland. The center's website notes that if you're using a GPS to get there, drivers should input the address 6200 Riverside Drive.

How much are tickets for the Great Big Home and Garden Show in Cleveland?

Tickets start at $13 for adults if purchased ahead of time online and $15 at the door. Monday through Thursday seniors 65 and older with an ID can get tickets for $11, but those tickets must be purchased at the box office. Children ages 6 to 12 get in for $5 and those 5 and under get in free.

How much does parking cost at the I-X Center?

Parking costs $10 at the I-X Center. For more information on parking and directions, click here.

What to expect during the Great Big Home and Garden Show

Great Big Home and Garden notes on its site that its show is its 14th annual and that it's one of the largest and best attended shows in the U.S. drawing more than 112,000 visitors and more than 600 exhibitors every year.

Among the exhibitors expected at the show are contracting, landscaping, roofing, window, patio, flooring, interior design and real estate companies among others.

Find the full list of exhibitors here. The floor plan of all the booths on the show floor can be seen here.

For more information on the show, visit greatbighomeandgarden.com.

Will any celebrities be at the Great Big Home and Garden Show?

Leslie Davis and Lyndsay Lamb of HGTV's "Unsellable Houses" are set to speak Friday at 4 p.m. and Saturday at noon, sponsored by Absolute Roofing and Construction, Inc. Great Big Home and Garden's site says the twin sisters are "real estate mavens, design visionaries and business owners ... known for transforming one tough-to-sell home after another."

Also set to appear is Ryan McEnaney, a fifth-generation family member heading up marketing at Bailey Nurseries. He's also a designer and author whose first book "Field Guide to Outside Style" came out in 2022, according to Great Big Home and Garden's site. He serves as a spokesperson for Bailey's three consumer brands and has been featured in Better Homes and Gardens, HGTV Magazine, Martha Stewart Living and Real Simple.

What other shows are coming to the I-X Center in 2024?

Feb. 16-18 - Cleveland Golf and Travel Show

Feb. 23-March 3 - Cleveland Auto Show

March 9 - Totally Rad Vintage Fest

March 22-24 - Cleveland Home and Remodeling Show

March 23-24 - World's Greatest Hobby on Tour

April 5-7 - Summit Racing Equipment I-X Piston Powered Auto-Rama

April 18-20 - Original Sewing and Quilting Expo

June 9 - Today's Bride Wedding Show

June 15-16 - Brick Fest Live

July 24-28 - National Sports Collectors Convention

For more information on the above shows, go to ixcenter.com/events.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: How to get tickets for Home and Garden Show at the IX Center