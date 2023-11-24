The great big ol' list of Christmas things to do in River Region

Looking for something to brighten your Christmas spirit this year? We've got plenty to do around the Montgomery area that'll make you feel jolly. Here's a list that's probably about as big as Santa's.

Prattville Christmas tree lighting and ice skating opens

A lot of Christmas fun kicks off in Prattville on Dec. 30 at Spillway Park, 130 S. Court St.

5-9 p.m., ice skating opens. Cost is $5 per person for 30 minutes and includes skates. Skating will continue through Dec. 31. Regular hours will be Monday-Friday 5-9 p.m, and Saturday and Sunday from 1-9 p.m.

6-8 p.m., there's a holiday DJ and snow at this free gathering.

7 p.m., the Prattville 35 foot tree will be lit.

7-8 p.m. have photos made with Santa

More info: Contact the Special Events office at 334-595-0850

Santa's spending a lot of time in the Montgomery aea over the next few weeks, so there's plenty of opportunities to have kids' photos made with him.

Free photos with Santa

Bring your loved ones to First Community Bank sites across the River Region for complimentary refreshments and to have your photo made with Santa Claus. You'll get a free 4x6 print in a Christmas themed folder provided on site by Chrietzberg Photography. You can take your own photos, as well. You don't have to be a bank customer to participate. This is open to everyone, and events are held at different bank locations from Nov. 30-Dec. 7, from 2:30-4:30 each day.

Nov. 30: 3300 Alabama 14, Millbrook

Dec. 1: 715 Wilson St., Wetumpka

Dec. 4: 1875 Kowaliga Road, Eclectic

Dec. 5: 526 Gilmer Ave., Tallassee

Dec. 6: 9788 Holtville Road, Holtville

Dec. 7: 1761 E. Main St., Prattville

Register for Wetumpka's Dec. 7 decorations contest now

If you live in Wetumpka or have a business there and are extra proud of your Christmas decorations, why not enter the city's decorations contest?

Register between now and Dec. 1 by calling 334-567-5147.

On Dec. 7, the city will send judges around that night to look at your decorations and pick winners.

Irving Berlin’s ‘White Christmas’ The Musical

Date: Nov. 30-Dec. 17

Location: Pike Road Intermediate School, 4710 Pike Road

Info: Irving Berlin’s "White Christmas" follows World War II veterans Bob Wallace and Phil Davis, who have a successful song-and-dance act.

Tickets: $20 at eventbrite.com

Christmas plays and fun at Wetumpka Depot

"Once Upon a Christmas": Nov. 30 at 7 p.m., Dec. 2 at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m., and Dec. 3 at 2 p.m. By Jean Webb, and directed by Kristy Meanor.

Family and pet pictures with Santa at the Depot on Dec. 9, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Cost $20. Bring your camera, your family and your well-behaved pooch for pictures with Santa. Preregister by emailing kmeanor@wetumpkadepot.com and specifying one of the following time slots. 9-9:30 a.m., 10-10:30 a.m., 10:30-11 a.m., 11-11:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m.-noon. Pet sessions are noon-12:30 p.m., and 12:30-1 p.m. Bring your camera and the elves will you help capture the moment. Hot cocoa and cookies included for those who attend! All proceeds support the Wetumpka Depot children’s programs.

"The Candy Cane Cabaret": Presented by the Depot Penguin Project on Dec. 15 at 6 p.m. and Dec. 16 at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.

"Holiday Dish(ing)": Dec. 17 at 2 p.m, Dec. 19 and 21 at 7 p.m.

Wetumpka Depot is at 300 S. Main St. Get tickets at wetumpkadepot.com.

Go watch ‘A Christmas Carol’ at ASF

Dates: Performances now through Dec. 24

Location: Alabama Shakespeare Festival, 1 Festival Drive, Montgomery

Info: It’s the full production of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” on the Festival Stage at ASF. Can ghosts really lead a miserly Ebenezer Scrooge to the magic of Christmas? You bet, and it’s an amazing journey watching this full cast production.

Tickets: Call the ASF box office at 334-271-5353 or visit asf.net

Santa’s Whimsical Wonderland at The Shoppes at EastChase

Dates: Nov. 25-Dec. 24: Will be available daily the week leading up to Christmas Eve.

Times: Fridays noon to 7 p.m., Saturdays 11 a.m.-7 p.m., Sundays 1-6 p.m. Dec. 18-23 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Christmas Eve 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Location: Across from Sephora and H&M

Info: Visits with Santa require a $25 deposit that goes toward the purchase of a photo package. Families and pets are invited to visit Santa. Appointments are not required, but you can book a spot in advance and avoid the line at santaateastchase.com

Christmas Lights Festival at the Montgomery Zoo

Time: Opening night is Dec. 1 from 6-9 p.m. It continues through Dec. 25.

Location: Montgomery Zoo and Mann Wildlife Learning Museum, 2301 Coliseum Parkway

Info: The zoo is a huge winter wonderland with thousands of lights and decorations. You can visit Santa, take a train ride, enjoy entertainment at the Overlook Café — where you can also get hot chocolate and cookies. montgomeryzoo.com

Admission: $12 for ages 3 and up. Zoo members are admitted free. Ages 2 and younger are free.

Prattville's downtown Christmas parade

On Dec. 1, Prattville’s annual Christmas Parade rolls out from the Autauga County Courthouse at through downtown Prattville starting at 7 p.m., with lights, marching bands, dancers, candy, beads, trinkets and Santa.

If you want to be a part of the parade, the entry fee is $30. For an application to enter the parade or for more information about the parade, contact the Special Events office at 334-595-0850.

There will be no parking downtown along South Court Street and Main Streets on Dec. 1, from 3-10 p.m.

Santa’s Wonderland at Bass Pro

Date: Now through Dec. 24

Location: Bass Pro Shops, 2553 Rocky Mt. Road, Prattville

Info: Make a reservation at basspro.com/shop/en/santas-wonderland and get a free 4x6 photo with Santa. Also receive a free shareable video.

Santa at Eastdale Mall

Dates: Dec. 1-24

Location: 1000 Eastdale Mall, Montgomery

Info: While walk-up guests are welcome, reservations are encouraged. Make a reservation by picking one of the 15-minute time slots online at whereissanta.com/mall/0183. From there, guests can select from photo package options, or for $19.99 reserve a spot and decide on the package later. A free phone call from Santa is included with reservations.

Wetumpka's Downtown Dickens Christmas

Step back into the Victorian era with this special event on Dec. 1, from 5-8 p.m. in downtown Wetumpka:

City Christmas Tree Lighting: The courthouse lawn at 6 p.m. The mayor and city staff will all be dressed in period-appropriate costumes.

Orchestra on the Courthouse Steps: Immerse yourself in the sounds of the season as a massive old-fashioned orchestra fills the air with the melodies of Christmas on the courthouse steps.

Live Nativity: Experience the magic of the nativity scene at the Methodist Church, complete with real animals, on the courthouse lawn. This live reenactment captures the essence of the season.

Meet Father Christmas: Father Christmas awaits you, seated on a luxurious velvet couch in the alleyway. Capture your cherished holiday moments with free photos, courtesy of our friends at Valley Bank.

Nativity Display: Explore the beauty of nativities from around the world at the Elmore County Museum. This extensive display will leave you in awe of the global celebration of Christmas.

Horse-Drawn Carriage: While there won't be rides, a horse-drawn carriage with carolers will enchant you as it meanders through town, adding to the ambiance of the evening.

Christmas Artist Market: The Kelly Gallery is your destination for a vast Christmas Artist Market.

Christmas Makers Market: Court Street undergoes a transformation into a Christmas Makers Market, featuring kettle corn, candies, jams, a yarn spinner and more. Only period-appropriate vendors in costume will be present.

Enchanting Decorations: The city has expanded its Christmas decorations, adorning light poles with beautiful wreaths and bows. All the trees will be adorned with dazzling lights, creating a truly magical atmosphere.

Cattlemen's Association: Satisfy your taste buds with steak sandwiches cooked on an open grill, lovingly prepared by the Cattlemen's Association in costume.

Delicious Delights: The Episcopal Church will be serving camp stew, and the Family Resource Center has free cookies to sweeten your evening.

Historic Fire Department: The Fire Department will be there in old-time costumes, showcasing their historic hose cart.

Musicians and Carolers: Enjoy the sounds of the season as musicians and carolers spread festive cheer throughout town.

Master Gardeners: The Elmore County Master Gardeners, adorned in period attire, will be handing out sachets and warm wishes for a Merry Christmas.

Christmas Storybook Walk: The Shoppes Downtown are creating a "Christmas Storybook Walk" down Hill Street.

Montgomery Ballet on Nutcracker tour

Tickets to Montgomery Ballet’s “Nutcracker” road trip — with holiday magic and dance set to Tchaikovsky’s score — are available online at montgomeryballet.org.

Nov. 26-27 and Dec. 14: Selma: The Nov. 26 public show is sold out. On Nov. 27 at 10 a.m., Montgomery Ballet will hold a LEAP (Linking Education and Art Performance) show for students. Another LEAP show will take place on Dec. 14 at Selma High School.

Dec. 3, 2 p.m.: Greenville High School, 100 Tiger Drive, Greenville — This is the full production of “The Nutcracker.” Tickets are $15. On Dec. 4, a LEAP show will be held for students.

Dec: 10: Montgomery Performing Arts Centre — The Montgomery Ballet returns home for a one-night production 2:30 p.m. at MPAC. Tickets range from $22 to $52, and are available by calling the MPAC box office or online at mpaconline.org.

The Nutcracker Ballet from Alabama River Region Ballet

Time: Dec. 1 at 7 p.m., Dec. 2 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., and Dec. 3 at 2 p.m.

Location: Troy University’s Davis Theatre for the Performing Arts, 251 Montgomery St., Montgomery

Info: This is the 8 th annual Nutcracker production from ARRB, based on the storybook E.T.A. Hoffmann wrote in 1816. Follow Clara on her magical adventures.

Admission: Tickets range from $18-$45. There’s a 10% discount for seniors, military, and children 12 and under.

Special discounts: Saturday, Dec. 2, 7 p.m. is Military Appreciation Night with half off admission for military, first responders and their families.

Get tickets: Call 334-356-5460 or visit AlabamaRiverRegionBallet.com

The NutQracker by Symphony Q Academy of Dance

When: Public shows on Friday Dec. 1 at 7 p.m., Saturday Dec. 2 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., and Sunday Dec. 3 at 2 p.m.

Where: Octagon Theater at Alabama Shakespeare Festival, 1 Festival Drive, Montgomery

Info: Experience the magic of SQAD’s enchanting holiday tradition as it returns to Montgomery. Space ls limited. Reserve a spot before they’re gone.

Tickets: $30 at tickets.asf.net/overview/14691

School showing: There's a special production at ASF for students on Friday Dec. 1, 9 a.m. Admission $15 per person. For more information about this visit sqacademyofdance.com

Spirit of Christmas Festival and Parade

When: Saturday Dec. 2, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Where: Village Green Park, 3168 Park Circle, Millbrook

Info: A variety of Arts & Crafts vendors with beautiful and unique Christmas gifts. Food — come for breakfast, stay for lunch, and take supper home. Free photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus for children 12 and under from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Photos taken by Chrietzberg Photography and sponsored by Valley Bank.

Holiday Market in Wetumpka

When: Saturday, Dec. 2, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Where: Wetumpka Farmers Market, 304 E. Coosa St., Wetumpka

Info: Around 40 vendors with crafts, baked goods and more.

Holiday Home Tours at The Waters

When: Sunday, Dec. 3 1:30-3:30 p.m.

Where: The Waters in Pike Road, 2239 Marler Road

Cost: $25 at eventbrite.com

Info: The Greater Montgomery Home Builders and New Waters Realty invites you to tour five beautifully decorated homes in The Waters. Open to the first 100 participants. Ticket includes tour of homes, food truck voucher, complementary ornament, and chance at great prizes. One participant will be the grand prize winner of a complete Christmas light installation in 2024. All proceeds will benefit the Professional Women in Building Scholarship Fund.

Christmas on the Riverfront

When: Dec. 5, 6-8 p.m.

Where: Riverfront Park, 355 Commerce St., Montgomery

Info: This Christmas celebration is free and open to the public. They'll have live music, ice skating, food vendors, and a special appearance by Santa, Cindy Lou and the Grinch. There's a Holiday Market and the Gingerbread Gifting Compay, with more than 25 vendors. This event culminates with the lighting of Montgomery's Christmas tree.

Christmas Eve Chaos

When: Dec. 7-17

Where: Prattville's Way Off Broadway Theatre, 203 W 4th St.

Info: Prattville’s Way Off Broadway Theatre and director Bre Gentry present Christmas Eve Chaos, written by Angela Blount. Filled with Christmas excitement, Rhonda and her mother set out for some quick and easy last-minute errands on Christmas Eve. Or so they think. Over the course of the day, they’re forced to confront disgruntled employees, a post office brawl, a sour Santa, a toy store stampede, and more. Will they ever make it home safely and with their Christmas spirit intact?

Cost: $12 at prattvilleal.gov/departments/cultural-arts/ticket-information

Character and Pancake Breakfast in Wetumpka

When: Dec. 9, 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.

Where: Wetumpka Civic Center, 410 S. Main St.

Info: This is part of Wetumpka's Christmas on the Coosa celebration. There are two sessions. Tickets are required. Ages 13 and older are $10, and ages 12 and under are $5. Tickets are available at the city administration building, 408 S. Main St., or by calling 334-567-5147.

Christmas on the Coosa outdoor fun, fireworks and skiing Santa

After the character breakfast, the Christmas on the Coosa fun switches to outdoors at Gold Star Park and downtown Wetumpka.

11:30 a.m.: Music and dancing entertainment at Gold Star Park

Noon-7:30 p.m.: Arts and crafts, food vendors at Gold Star

Noon-3 p.m.: Car show at Gold Star

Noon -4 p.m.: Children's activities

6 p.m.: Parade through downtown Wetumpka

7:30 p.m.: Skiing Santa and fireworks show

Prattville's Main Street Christmas

When: Dec. 12, 5-7:30 p.m.

Where: Downtown Prattville

More info: Prattville is partnering with the Chamber of Commerce and the Downtown merchants for the 8th annual A Main Street Christmas. Shop local small business for the perfect Christmas gift and then enjoy horse drawn carriage rides, carolers, hot chocolate and cookies, children’s make-and-take art projects, dancers, music and more, plus a visit from Santa! The event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit www.prattvilleal.gov or call the Special Events office at 334-595-0850.

Prattville's Christmas Variety Show

The Christmas Variety show will be held at the Doster Community Center, 424 S Northington St., Prattville, on Dec. 14 at 7 p.m.

This Christmas-themed special event will feature local and regional talent — songs, dance, skits and more.

The show will be free and open to the public.

For more information contact the Cultural Arts and Special Events Office at 334-595-0850 or visit www.prattvilleal.gov.

Walking Wonderland in Wetumpka

When: Dec 15-17, 5-8 p.m.

Where: Sports Complex Birding Trail, 2350 Coosa River Parkway, Wetumpka

Info: Lots of beautiful Christmas scenes to see, and you can vote for your favorite on Dec. 16. For more info, send an email to tchandler@cityofwetumpka.com.

