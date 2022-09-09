The 'Great British Baking Show' Returns to Netflix this Month with 12 New Bakers

Reuters

LONDON (Reuters) -Britain's King Charles on Friday bestowed on his eldest son William and daughter-in-law Kate the titles of Prince and Princess of Wales, which he and his late wife Diana previously held. Diana was a hugely popular figure who was under constant media scrutiny from her wedding onwards and the subject of a massive outpouring of grief when she died aged 36 in a car crash in 1997, five years after she and Charles separated. A royal source said Kate appreciated the history associated with the title but would seek to create her own path as Princess of Wales.