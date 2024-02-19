A Great British Isa won’t just help savers, it will revive a stock market in crisis

The London stock market is in crisis – and a “Great British Isa” is part of the solution.

A total of more than £43bn has been withdrawn from British funds over the past eight years or so. Pension funds are partly to blame: they have cut the percentage of their money that they invest in London-listed shares from 40pc to 4pc since the turn of the century. Last year and the year before saw a worrying acceleration in this trend.

Heavily depressed valuations are an inevitable direct consequence. Depressed valuations attract bargain-hunting buyers, with the result that too many fantastic London-listed companies have been taken private too cheaply, preventing investors from benefiting from their long-term compounding potential.

Incidentally, this is not simply a problem for stock market investors; it affects the public finances too.

Morrisons and Asda, before they were taken over by private equity, contributed £200m in corporation tax every year, according to Peel Hunt, the investment bank; since their acquisition their contribution has been zero. Listed smaller and medium-sized companies in particular have been disappearing.

This not only leads to a fall in tax receipts but also has a broader impact on the economy because listed companies need lawyers, auditors, consultants, PR agencies and other advisers.

Meanwhile, not enough companies are coming to the stock market to replace those being bought. Last year was the second-worst year for flotations since 1987, according to Deutsche Numis, the broker.

The cost of financing for London-listed companies is 23pc higher than for an equivalent company that seeks to sell its shares overseas, according to analysis by Panmure Gordon, the stockbroker, so it is no surprise that British companies look to list elsewhere.

A British Isa would help by encouraging savers to put more of their money into UK stocks, as individuals would earn a tax break (on capital gains and dividends) for investing in our home market.

This would be a neat solution because it is logical that the British economy should benefit from the tax break provided to savers. Why should the British taxpayer subsidise the cost of capital for Apple and Tesla?

Other countries already offer accounts similar to a Great British Isa. Japanese “Nisas” offer tax exemption on Japanese stocks and funds, the French “PEA” is for European-listed shares only and money in Italy’s “PIR” must be 70pc invested in Italian companies.

There is no single solution to turn the tide. However, we believe the British Isa provides the easiest and quickest catalyst. In time it could be supplemented with changes to improve Britain’s attractiveness as a place to list, as well as potential further reforms to attract more flows into London-listed shares from pension funds or elsewhere.

We believe that as a first step the introduction of a Great British Isa in next month’s Budget would help galvanise flows of money into the London market and generate a shift in sentiment that could reverse the current downward spiral. It is not too late.

Anthony Cross and Natalie Bell are fund managers from the Liontrust economic advantage team

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.