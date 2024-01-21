‘The Great Broad Street Bake-Off:’ fundraiser for the Broad Street Market

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Broad Street Market Board says the market has been struggling financially since the historic brick building caught fire in July.

The board says the brick building brought in 70% of revenue for the market so to help raise funds for the market. They held ‘The Great Broad Street Bake-Off,’ on Saturday.

“This is a fundraiser for the Broad Street Market, and it’ll be able to keep operations alive so that we can support this community that we love,” said Broad Street Market Executive Director Tanis Monroy.

There were six different pies for people to try. Three pies from market vendors and the other three from local bakeries.

“So, you vote on your favorite filling, your favorite crust, and the most unique,” said Monroy.

The winner goes home with a pie trophy and a cash prize.

The goal of the bake-off is to raise $5,000.

For vendors, they hope this fundraiser helps the market recover financially.

“First of all, I hope it brings in lots of customers for all the vendors here…And at the end of the day, I hope it creates money for the broad street market,” said Lil’s Pretzels owner Jesse Ebersol.

“It’s huge for our vendors and also for our market to have the community support,” said Tep’s Fresh Seafood owner Tito Tep.

Harrisburg resident Priscilla Palmer has been a customer at the Broad Street Market for about 40 years.

“The food is delicious here; I just like coming here,” said Palmer.

While the board cooks up more ways to make up for financial losses, many vendors are still waiting for the temporary tent to open after months of delay.

“We were hoping to go into the tent, we lost all faith in the city because of broken promises, I don’t see it ever happening,” said Ebersol.

The market says they will know how much they raised from the fundraiser on Monday.

