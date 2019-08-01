Is Great China Properties Holdings (HKG:21) Using Debt Sensibly?

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. Importantly, Great China Properties Holdings Limited (HKG:21) does carry debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Great China Properties Holdings's Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Great China Properties Holdings had debt of HK$540.0k at the end of December 2018, a reduction from HK$1.06m over a year. But it also has HK$12.8m in cash to offset that, meaning it has HK$12.3m net cash.

How Healthy Is Great China Properties Holdings's Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Great China Properties Holdings had liabilities of HK$1.04b due within 12 months and liabilities of HK$169.3m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of HK$12.8m and HK$7.92m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities total HK$1.19b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

The deficiency here weighs heavily on the HK$559.8m company itself, as if a child were struggling under the weight of an enormous back-pack full of books, his sports gear, and a trumpet. So we'd watch its balance sheet closely, without a doubt After all, Great China Properties Holdings would likely require a major re-capitalisation if it had to pay its creditors today. Given that Great China Properties Holdings has more cash than debt, we're pretty confident it can handle its debt, despite the fact that it has a lot of liabilities in total. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But you can't view debt in total isolation; since Great China Properties Holdings will need earnings to service that debt. So if you're keen to discover more about its earnings, it might be worth checking out this graph of its long term earnings trend.

It seems likely shareholders hope that Great China Properties Holdings can significantly advance the business plan before too long, because it doesn't have any significant revenue at the moment.

So How Risky Is Great China Properties Holdings?

While Great China Properties Holdings lost money on an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) level, it actually booked a paper profit of HK$42m. So when you consider it has net cash, along with the statutory profit, the stock probably isn't as risky as it might seem, at least in the short term. We're not impressed by its revenue growth, so until we see some positive sustainable EBIT, we consider the stock to be high risk. When we look at a riskier company, we like to check how their profits (or losses) are trending over time. Today, we're providing readers this interactive graph showing how Great China Properties Holdings's profit, revenue, and operating cashflow have changed over the last few years.