Great Climate Fight: Show sparks viewer anger at government 'gaslighting'

Kevin McCloud was one of the presenter of The Great Climate Fight. (Channel 4) (Channel 4/The Great Climate Fight)

Kevin McCloud's The Great Climate Fight has sparked an outpouring of anger at the government for avoiding legislation to tackle climate change.

The Grand Designs star joined Mary Portas and Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall to present the new Channel 4 documentary about global warming and the government’s commitment to achieve carbon net zero by 2050.

The show was hailed by viewers for bringing climate awareness to primetime television, but at the same timer left many furious at what some called government "gaslighting".

Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak had pledged to achieve net zero emissions by 2050 . (AFP via Getty Images) (JUSTIN TALLIS via Getty Images)

In the show, retail consultant Portas looked at the Sixth Carbon Budget, an official document which sets out how the UK can reach zero carbon by 2050.

The Secret Shopper presenter asked why Rishi Sunak's government isn’t working harder to hit those targets.

Property expert McLoud highlighted how poor-insulation in homes results in high gas bills and questioned why housing secretary Michael Gove and construction companies are doing nothing to work towards building new homes to be greener.

And celebrity chef Fearnley-Whittingstall called for an end to the effective ban in England on onshore wind farms, brought in by David Cameron's Conservative government eight years ago.

Viewers were outraged by what they saw.

One wrote on social medial platform X, formerly known as Twitter: "Oh dear, turns out there is an evidence base that some Tory politicians monumentally stupid about the climate crisis, their leaders gaslighting liars, probably corruptly linked to anti-green lobbyists. Who’d have thought so easy for Channel 4 to make The Great Climate Fight?"

Another fumed: "Just watched part one of the Great Climate Fight on @Channel4. Just made me angry that the government are just gaslighting us. They have the plans and technology to transition us away from fossil fuels, they are just unwilling to do it."

Another declared: "The Great Climate Fight @Channel4 Hear how activists like Just Stop Oil are on the right side of history, our government is lying to us & themselves. We have the solution but our government is blocking them! Be angry, be brave, join us on the streets"

And another viewer posted: "Powerful stuff on The Great Climate Fight tonight. Episode 2 tomorrow night on Channel 4. Why can't the governement pay attention to what needs to be done by following the advice of experts & just be open & honest to help take us all on the 'journey' with them? Have a look."

Kevin McCloud had planned to confront Michael Gove at a book launch. (Channel 4 screengrab) (Channel 4 screengrab)

What else happened on The Great Climate Fight?

McCloud was outraged himself during filming for the show when he learned he had been reported to the Met Police.

The TV presenter planned to confront Gove at a book launch, for which he had obtained a press ticket.

Her revealed he had had an email from the organisers of the event saying his ticket had been cancelled and they had informed the police of his plan to attend.

McCloud revealed: “He goes onto say, not only has he cancelled my ticket, he’s also reported me to the Met Police. For what? For impersonation of myself?

“On properly checking, they said I can come. I now have my press pass. For God’s sake! I just want to ask somebody a question.”

The Great Climate Fight part two airs on Channel 4 on Wednesday at 9pm and is available to stream now

