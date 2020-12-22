Great conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn captured in stunning photos

Jupiter and Saturn, our solar system's two largest planets, were visibly closer together on Monday night than they have been in 800 years — marking an extremely rare celestial event known as the "great conjunction."

The conjunction occurs when the orbits of the two planets align every 20 years, but the event is not always visible, and the planets do not typically come as close together as they did on December 21.

This time around, Jupiter and Saturn were just 0.1 degrees apart — less than the diameter of a full moon.

The planets were so close, they appeared, from some perspectives, to overlap completely, creating a rare "double planet" effect. However, while the planets appeared from Earth to be very, very close, in reality, they are still hundreds of millions of miles apart.

The event happened to coincide with the winter solstice and the week of Christmas, but it can occur during any time of year.

If you missed the spectacle, or if your sky appeared cloudy Monday night, don't worry — the planets will still appear extremely close together in the night sky for the next several weeks, and dedicated astrophotographers are sharing their best shots of the night on social media.

Santa Barbara, CaliforniaLos Angeles, CaliforniaMelbourne, Australia

Jupiter (L) and Saturn appear about one-tenth of a degree apart on December 21, 2020, in Santa Barbara, California. / Credit: Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images

Planets Jupiter (L) and Saturn are seen from the Griffith Observatory on December 21, 2020, in Los Angeles, California. / Credit: PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

Great Conjunction. Jupiter and it's 4 largest moons (550 million miles away) and Saturn (1 billion miles away). Telescope image from Melbourne, Australia by Sajal Chakravorty pic.twitter.com/q5971CTD4A

— Tom Kierein (@TomKierein) December 22, 2020 GuatemalaNew York City, New YorkTexasAlborz Mountains, IranKoh Chang, ThailandBrill, EnglandColorado Springs, ColoradoKuwait City, Kuwait How to watch the great conjunction

Jupiter and Saturn are visible ahead of the great conjunction, over an erupting volcano in Guatemala. / Credit: Francisco Sojuel / NASA Astronomy Picture of the Day

Saturn and Jupiter set behind the Statue of Liberty ahead of their conjunction, on December 17, 2020, in New York City. / Credit: Gary Hershorn / Getty Images

A photographer captures a triple conjunction of the moon, Jupiter and Saturn from the Alborz Mountains in Iran, after sunset on December 17, 2020, ahead of the great conjunction. / Credit: Alireza Vafa / NASA Astronomy Picture of the Day

The Milky Way with Saturn and Jupiter, viewed from Koh Chang, Thailand. / Credit: Chakarin Wattanamongkol/Getty Images

Jupiter and Saturn are seen coming together in the night sky, over the sails of Brill windmill, on December 20, 2020, in Brill, England. / Credit: Jim Dyson/Getty Images

A picture taken on December 21, 2020, in al-Salmi district, a desert area 120 km west of Kuwait City, shows the great conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn. / Credit: YASSER AL-ZAYYAT/AFP via Getty Images

The great conjunction shines bright shortly after sunset, low in the southwestern sky, as viewed from the Northern hemisphere, NASA said.

Through the entirety of December and the beginning of January, skywatchers can easily spot the two planets with the naked eye. They are so bright, they are even visible from most cities.

Story continues

Jupiter currently appears brighter than any star in the sky. Saturn is slightly dimmer, but still just as bright as the brightest stars, with a recognizable golden glow.

Saturn will appear slightly above and to the right of Jupiter, and even looks as close to the planet as some of its own moons, visible with binoculars or a telescope. Unlike stars, which twinkle, both planets will hold consistent brightness, easy to find on clear nights.

The event is observable from anywhere on Earth, provided the sky is clear. It is easiest to spot along the equator, becoming more difficult to see further north.

2 dads' bakeoff turns into movement to make treats for essential workers

Finance columnist discusses writing about money and race as a Black woman

The pandemic is taking a toll on teens' mental health