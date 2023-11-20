Great Dane arrived at Florida rescue ‘starved and sick.’ Now ‘resilient’ pup needs a home

A 4-year-old “resilient” Great Dane is searching for his forever home after being rescued in Florida, thanks to a group dedicated to saving the gentle giants.

When Brighton, affectionately nicknamed Mr. B, arrived at the Northwest Florida Great Dane Rescue, he was “starved and sick,” according to a Nov. 19 Facebook post.

His large size and brown and white coat make Brighton look like a real life Scooby-Doo, but his life hasn’t been spent solving mysteries and eating sandwiches.

Brighton was rescued from a “severe neglect” situation, the rescue said, and was incredibly underweight.

Brighton was incredibly underweight when he was placed in a Pensacola foster home.

“Brighton’s heartworm-positive status is being treated diligently with doxycycline and ProHeart 12. His journey toward a clean bill of health is well underway, and his resilience is a testament to his strength,” the rescue said in the post. “He still needs a few more pounds to get back up to his optimum goal, but he looks night and day better now. And more importantly, he feels it too.”

During his recovery, Brighton is living with a foster family in Pensacola and learning how to be part of a family.

He “lives amongst a circus of dogs” in his foster home and plays well with young and older children, the rescue said.

His one quirk? He takes advantage of his size to peruse the counter.

Brighton uses his size to his advantage, the Florida rescue said.

“This lovable goofball has a knack for keeping things lively. Brighton is kennel trained, making him a reliable companion for those moments when you need to step out,” the rescue said.

Brighton is now healthy enough to search for a permanent home.

The rescue hopes Brighton’s new family will continue to work with him on some of the basic commands, but his “willingness to learn and please” makes him a great dog to train.

“Brighton is an equal opportunist lover who spreads joy wherever he goes. His heart is as big as his smile, and he adores everyone he meets,” the rescue said.

Brighton has been fully vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. Information about the adoption process and applications can be found on the rescue’s website.

Pensacola is about 200 miles west of Tallahassee.

Blind, deaf Great Dane saved from starvation, Florida rescue says. Now she needs home

‘Rambunctious’ dog was rescued from starvation. Now, she’s up for adoption in Florida

Mikey the dog found abandoned in airport parking lot, cops say. Now man is charged

Loose dog with ‘the saddest eyes’ rescued from busy NC interstate. He needs a new home