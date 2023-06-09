Great Dane rushes from SC house toward a father and daughter. Here’s what happened next

A father walking to the front door of a Greer home with his daughter Wednesday night shot a Great Dane in the leg as it rushed toward them, Capt. Patrick N. Fortenberry of the Greer Police Department said.

Fortenberry said officers were called to the Chartwell Estates subdivision around 7:15 p.m. after someone reported a weapon had been discharged.

The homeowner, Jorge Garcia, told police the dog was inside the house and could open the door on its own.

The father, identified as Mack Rumph, a neighbor, said his daughter Alexis Robinson was so frightened by the dog she jumped on the hood of a car in the driveway. Rumph said he was there to talk to Garcia about children throwing rocks, Fortenberry said.

Rumph said he backed away but the dog kept coming toward him. He drew a gun he had with him and fired. Police found he had a valid concealed weapons permit.

Garcia took the dog to the emergency veterinary clinic for treatment.

No charges were filed after the Greer Police Criminal Investigation Division investigated, Fortenberry said.

“The Greer Police Department’s thoughts are with the affected family and the injured dog during this challenging time,” Fortenberry said in a statement.