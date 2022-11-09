'Great danger': Couple sentenced in submarine secrets case

FILE - These booking photos released Oct. 9, 2021, by the West Virginia Regional Jail and Correctional Facility Authority show Diana Toebbe, left, and Jonathan Toebbe. A judge cited the “great danger” that the Navy engineer and his wife placed on the United States in sentencing them to lengthy prison terms Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, for a plot to sell secrets about nuclear-submarines to what they thought was a foreign government. (West Virginia Regional Jail and Correctional Facility Authority via AP, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
25
JOHN RABY
·5 min read

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Citing the “great danger” that a Navy engineer and his wife posed to U.S. security, a federal judge gave both of them lengthy prison terms Wednesday for a plot to sell secrets about nuclear submarines to what they thought was a representative of a foreign government.

U.S. District Judge Gina Groh, who in August rejected earlier plea agreements that had called for reduced sentencing guidelines, sentenced Jonathan Toebbe to more than 19 years and his wife, Diana Toebbe, to nearly 22 years. The sentences were handed down on Jonathan Toebbe's 44th birthday.

The Annapolis, Maryland, couple and their attorneys described the defendants' struggles with mental health issues and alcohol and said they were anxious about the nation's political climate when they sold secrets in exchange for $100,000 in cryptocurrency.

Groh said their tale “reads like a crime novel or a movie script” and that Jonathan Toebbe’s “actions and greedy self-serving intentions placed military service members at sea and every citizen of this country in a vulnerable position and at risk of harm from adversaries.”

Diana Toebbe, who admitted acting as a lookout for her husband, received an enhanced sentence after the judge disclosed during the couple's combined five-hour sentencing hearing that Diana Toebbe tried to send her husband two letters from jail.

The letters, which were read in court, were intercepted before they could be delivered. In one of them, Diana Toebbe told her husband to flush the letter down a toilet after reading it. She encouraged him to lie about her involvement in the scheme and say she "didn't know anything about any of this."

The judge said she lacked genuine remorse and didn't take responsibility for her actions.

“This is an exceptional story, right out of the movies,” Groh said.

Prior to sentencing, Jonathan Toebbe described his battles with stress in taking on additional duties and his own battle with alcohol. He said he experienced warning signs of a nervous breakdown over 18 months that he failed to recognize.

“I believed that my family was in dire threat, that democracy itself was under collapse," he said. That belief overwhelmed him, he said, and led him to believe he had to take “precipitous action to try to save them from grave harm.”

Prosecutors said Toebbe abused his access to top-secret government information and repeatedly sold details about the design and performance of Virginia-class submarines to someone he believed was a representative of a foreign government but who was actually an undercover FBI agent.

Diana Toebbe, 46, who was teaching at a private school in Maryland at the time of the couple’s arrest last October, admitted she acted as a lookout at several prearranged “dead-drop” locations where memory cards containing the secret information were left behind.

The memory cards were devices concealed in objects such as a chewing gum wrapper and a peanut butter sandwich. The couple was arrested in October 2021 after Jonathan Toebbe placed a card in Jefferson County, West Virginia.

None of the information was classified as top secret or secret, falling into a third category considered confidential, according to previous testimony.

The couple was sentenced for their guilty pleas in September in federal court in Martinsburg, West Virginia, to one felony count each of conspiracy to communicate restricted data.

In August, Groh rejected their initial guilty pleas to the same charges, saying the sentencing options were “strikingly deficient” considering the seriousness of the case. The previous sentencing range agreed to by lawyers for Jonathan Toebbe had called for a potential punishment of up to 17 years in prison. Prosecutors had sought three years for Diana Toebbe.

During a hearing last December, Diana Toebbe's attorney, Barry Beck, asserted that the couple was looking to flee the United States due to their contempt for then-President Donald Trump.

During a search of the couple’s home, FBI agents found a trash bag of shredded documents, thousands of dollars in cash, valid children’s passports and a “go-bag” containing a USB flash drive and latex gloves, according to previous testimony.

She said her decision to participate in the scheme was “catastrophic,” as she is the mother of children ages 12 and 16, and that she should have tried to talk her husband out of it.

“I didn’t think of my children, who have suffered the most,” she said. “Their lives will forever be marked by the decision that I made.”

Groh said that choice was "deliberate and calculated.” She admonished Beck, who had labeled his client as merely an accomplice in seeking a lesser sentence.

“Your client put this country in great danger,” Groh told Beck. “No matter what you call it, the harm to this nation was great.”

The FBI has said the scheme began in April 2020, when Jonathan Toebbe sent a package of Navy documents to a foreign government and expressed interest in selling operations manuals, performance reports and other sensitive information. That package was obtained by the FBI in December 2020 through its legal attaché office in an unspecified foreign country, setting off a months-long undercover operation.

An FBI agent posing as a foreign government's representative made contact with Toebbe, ultimately paying in cryptocurrency for the information Toebbe was offering.

Groh said about $54,000 of the cryptocurrency has been recovered. She imposed fines of around $50,000 to each defendant.

Recommended Stories

  • Biden calls potential House GOP probes, impeachment ‘almost comedy’

    President Biden on Wednesday called impeachment threats from some House Republicans poised to take control of the chamber “almost comedy,” arguing that the American people are not interested in investigations into him and his family. “It was reported—whether it’s accurate or not, I’m not sure—but it was reported many times that Republicans are saying and…

  • Trump lunges at DeSantis after historic Florida win: 'I got 1.1 million more votes'

    The two men may both seek the White House in 2024, with Trump hinting at an official announcement as early as next week.

  • Prosecutors to investigate possible perjury charge against German cardinal

    German prosecutors are due to investigate whether Cardinal Rainer Maria Woelki, one of the German Catholic Church's most senior clerics, perjured himself earlier this year in sworn testimony about abuse committed by a now dead priest. The Archbisopric of Cologne confirmed on Wednesday that they had been informed about the planned investigation into Woelki's testimony in August, in which he had denied earlier knowledge of the abuse by priest Winfried Pilz, who died in 2019. Allegations that the Church failed to react when it had knowledge of abuse such as that committed by Pilz, who headed a Catholic children's charity, have pitched into deep crisis a national church which, by virtue of its wealth, has outsize influence on the Catholic Church globally.

  • Passenger demands water, threatens Singapore Airlines cabin crew in viral video

    A passenger who threatened a Singapore Airlines (SIA) cabin crew member for not bringing him water was escorted out of the plane by auxiliary police officers. In a TikTok video that has gone viral with over 1.5 million views since being shared on Tuesday, a man wearing a black cap and red varsity jacket can be seen demanding water and shouting vulgarities at a cabin crew member.

  • I'm an election law expert who ran a polling station this election – here's what I learned about the powerful role of local officials in applying the law fairly

    Local residents wait in line to receive their ballots before casting their vote, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in West Des Moines, Iowa. AP Photo/Charlie NeibergallDerek Muller is a nationally recognized expert in election law at the University of Iowa College of Law, where he studies and teaches about the role of states in the administration of federal elections. In late October he submitted an amicus brief to the U.S. Supreme Court on a case that could drastically reshape U.S. elections, addressing t

  • Texas to execute man for killing mother nearly 20 years ago

    A Texas inmate whose lawyers say has a history of mental illness is set to be executed Wednesday for killing his mother and burying her body in her backyard nearly 20 years ago. Tracy Beatty, 61, is scheduled to receive a lethal injection Wednesday evening at the state penitentiary in Huntsville. The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday morning declined an appeal from Beatty's lawyers to halt the execution.

  • Trump’s already bad legal troubles are about to get worse

    The former president will soon face a number of escalating probes with a small political window to act.

  • Ex-student accused in racist attack banned from campus

    A white University of Kentucky student accused of physically assaulting a Black student worker while repeatedly using racial slurs has been permanently banned from the school. Rosing had been set to graduate in May. She will seek help for the issues she has, her attorney, Fred Peters, said Tuesday. Campus police charged Rosing with first and second offenses of alcohol intoxication in a public place, third-degree assault of a police officer, fourth-degree assault and second-degree disorderly conduct, according to an arrest report.

  • Arizona Republicans Could Pursue A Legal Battle Over A Handful Of Phoenix-Area Ballots, Lawyer Says

    With crucial races still undecided, GOP candidates could pursue a legal fight over a printing error in Maricopa County.

  • Man calls ex-wife to explain why he killed her new boyfriend, Nevada police say

    The man had also taken her brother hostage and said he hoped to reconcile with her, police said.

  • ‘I screwed this up’: Former Missouri officer charged with punching driver at DWI stop

    “I’m a man who follows through with my word,” the former police officer told detectives. “Was it the right choice, no. It’s what happened. I screwed this up.”

  • Retailers are trying to clear out Traeger’s grills, and it’s hurting sales and its stock

    Shares of Traeger, Inc. (COOK) fell sharply Wednesday after the grill maker said retailers’ efforts to clear unwanted goods from their inventories would weigh on full-year sales. Chief Executive Jeremy Andrus said in a statement that he believed “the macro environment will remain highly dynamic through the end of the year with our retail partners continuing to reduce inventory levels in the fourth quarter,” adding that he expected full-year results to come in at the low end, or “slightly below” prior forecasts. Traeger said it expected full-year sales of between $635 million and $640 million, compared with a forecast for between $640 million and $660 million given in August.

  • Burst sewage pipe adds to infrastructure woes at COP27

    SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — First there was no water. Attendees of this year's U.N. climate conference in Egypt found themselves stepping over streams of foul-smelling fluid Wednesday after a pipe or tank holding liquid waste appeared to have burst near one of the venue's main thoroughfares. The incident was the latest of several infrastructure and planning problems that have emerged this week during the conference, which runs through Nov. 18.

  • Asian Americans get big midterm wins but still underrepresented in politics

    Asian Americans have made great strides throughout the country once again during this year’s midterm election season. Entrepreneur Shri Thanedar (D) won 71% of the votes and became the first Indian American representative in Michigan. Aruna Miller (D) likewise became the first Indian American to win the race for lieutenant governor in Maryland.

  • Inflation brings end to beloved 114-year-old Japanese candy

    A beloved Japanese candy eaten by generations, so iconic it even appeared in a hit anime film, has come to the end of the line, a victim of surging raw material and energy prices. Tokyo-based Sakumaseika Co said on Wednesday that it would go out of business in January due to rising production costs, a labour shortage and a drop in sales of its main product "Sakuma's Drops". The discontinuation of its trademark candy - hard, colourful fruit drops sold in a red steel can - threw Japan into mourning.

  • Minor poll problems twisted into false US election claims

    Voters did not encounter widespread problems on Election Day. Two years after conspiracy theorists spread lies about President Joe Biden stealing victory from Trump, they are now propagating smaller lies about the 2022 midterm elections. Trump and GOP allies are distorting the truth about election hiccups that experts say officials handled well, including voting machine malfunctions in Arizona’s largest county and errors in the poll books used to sign in voters in Michigan’s largest city.

  • Ukrainian intelligence names countries assisting Russia’s full-scale war

    Russia appealed to a number of nations to assist in their full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Ukrainian military intelligence spokesperson Vadym Skibitsky said in an interview with Italian publication La Repubblica, published on Oct. 31.

  • ‘Have fun getting out’: Woman sets house on fire over hamburger dispute, leaves 3 children inside

    A woman was arrested for allegedly setting a house on fire over a food dispute.

  • 'Dr Doom' economist Nouriel Roubini suggests FTX's rescue deal shows how crypto is a Ponzi scheme: 'Who will bail out Binance?'

    Economics professor Nouriel Roubini pointed out FTX itself had been bailing out struggling companies before having to be rescued itself.

  • Casey Anthony back in spotlight nearly 14 years after toddler daughter found dead

    The three-part docuseries, "Casey Anthony: Where The Truth Lies," is expected to air on Peacock on November 29, according to a 38-second teaser released Tuesday.