A Great Deal, Before the ‘Drip Pricing’

Regulators in the United States and abroad are trying to crack down on the widespread practice known as “drip pricing,” in which fees are initially hidden from customers. (Cristina Spanò/The New York Times)

It can happen when you book airline tickets, rent a car or order a taco dinner: The great deal you thought you clinched turns out to be not so great because of fees that weren’t disclosed upfront. It’s known as “drip pricing,” and regulators in the United States and abroad are trying to stamp it out.

The term drip pricing has been around since at least 2009, when the British publication New Age Media used it to talk about an inquiry into online advertising, and it became more widespread in 2012, when the Federal Trade Commission began raising alarms about the practice. But drip pricing itself has been going on for decades — probably because it works.

Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times

A 2021 paper, for example, found that when StubHub, a secondary-ticket marketplace, used the technique on consumers, ticket revenue was about 20% more than when the total cost, with fees, was disclosed upfront. A similar phenomenon was observed with sales tax — which has parallels with drip fees because it is usually not included in the advertised price. A 2009 paper published in the American Economic Review found that including taxes in the sticker price for alcohol reduced sales by 8%, compared with applying them at checkout.

A big reason drip pricing works, research has shown, is that our brains tend to stay fixed on the price we first encountered even after we learn the total cost. And once we learn about the hidden fees, we often still pay up rather than shop around, said David Friedman, a law professor at Willamette University, because “we implicitly calculate that investing more time into searching for it will not be worthwhile.”

The rise of e-commerce in the past decades has made drip pricing ubiquitous.

“Firms can simply add extra fees along the online purchasing process, which appears to be more difficult in traditional brick-and-mortar stores,” said Alexander Rasch, a professor of applied microeconomics at the Düsseldorf Institute for Competition Economics, who has written about drip pricing.

Regulators have been trying to rein in the practice with renewed urgency. In Britain, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak drafted legislation last year that would bar airlines from engaging in drip pricing. Canada amended its Competition Act in 2022 to stiffen financial penalties for the “false or misleading representation” of prices.

Also in 2022, the White House said it was cracking down on drip pricing, which it categorized under “junk fees.” And last year, the Federal Trade Commission proposed a ban, citing the practice’s potential to “cost consumers tens of billions of dollars per year in unexpected costs.”

“By hiding the total price, these junk fees make it harder for consumers to shop for the best product or service and punish businesses who are honest upfront,” Lina Khan, the FTC chair, said in a statement at the time.

c.2024 The New York Times Company