Is Great Eagle Holdings (HKG:41) A Risky Investment?

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. Importantly, Great Eagle Holdings Limited (HKG:41) does carry debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Great Eagle Holdings's Net Debt?

The chart below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Great Eagle Holdings had HK$31.3b in debt in December 2018; about the same as the year before. On the flip side, it has HK$9.80b in cash leading to net debt of about HK$21.5b.

How Strong Is Great Eagle Holdings's Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Great Eagle Holdings had liabilities of HK$9.24b falling due within a year, and liabilities of HK$27.7b due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of HK$9.80b and HK$673.6m worth of receivables due within a year. So it has liabilities totalling HK$26.4b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

When you consider that this deficiency exceeds the company's HK$21.5b market capitalization, you might well be inclined to review the balance sheet, just like one might study a new partner's social media. Hypothetically, extremely heavy dilution would be required if the company were forced to pay down its liabilities by raising capital at the current share price.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

With a net debt to EBITDA ratio of 5.6, it's fair to say Great Eagle Holdings does have a significant amount of debt. However, its interest coverage of 5.2 is reasonably strong, which is a good sign. Great Eagle Holdings grew its EBIT by 7.1% in the last year. That's far from incredible but it is a good thing, when it comes to paying off debt. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Great Eagle Holdings's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. So we clearly need to look at whether that EBIT is leading to corresponding free cash flow. In the last three years, Great Eagle Holdings's free cash flow amounted to 45% of its EBIT, less than we'd expect. That weak cash conversion makes it more difficult to handle indebtedness.