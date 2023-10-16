Great Electric Train Show at Milton Keynes breaks record, organisers say

Thousands attended an event to see what organisers claimed was Britain's longest ever model railway line.

The Great Electric Train Show attracted about 5,000 people at the Stadium MK in Milton Keynes over the weekend.

On its 10th anniversary, the event featured 30 layouts and more than 45 trade stands.

But organisers said its headline item was a 156ft-long track (48m) - a British record for an OO Gauge track at a public event.

It consisted of a miniature replica of the West Coast main line between Rugby in Warwickshire and Watford Junction, with Milton Keynes Central station at its centrepiece.

Record producer and model railway enthusiast Pete Waterman, one of the organisers, said there was an "amazing buzz" at the event.

He said the track featured a to-scale model of Milton Keynes railway station, including a live departure board and miniature fizzy drink cans dumped in the rubbish bins.

"The only difference is our trains are never late, they're never going anywhere, and they always keep going round and round - and we don't have any strikes," he joked, speaking to BBC Three Counties Radio.

Mr Waterman said he hoped to break a world record at the event next year.

Mike Wild, publisher at the railway series Hornby Magazine, said the weekend attracted record crowds including people attending from Australia and New Zealand.

