Great Falls City Commission continues discussion over ARPA fund distribution

The Great Falls City Commission continued discussion over how best to distribute the over $19 million received in federal dollars from the American Rescue Plan Act during this week's work session.

The lingering question is how much ARPA money should the commission dispense to address needs within city departments versus dispensing to community organizations. The city is slated to receive the second half of the funds in May. The funds must be obligated by December 2024 and expensed by December 2026.

There are strict guidelines for projects to qualify for ARPA funds, with potential for “clawback” of funds that are misused, which city Grant Administer Tom Hazen outlined at the top of the discussion. This is what Hazen said he gleaned from the Interim Final Rule from the Department of Treasury, which he said is the most up-to-date and finalized rules available. There is an emphasis in the guidelines to focus on directing the funds to low-income and disproportionately impacted communities, per Hazen.

For projects to be eligible they must fall into one of four categories:

1. Responding to the public health emergency and its negative economic impacts - which could include investing in tourism, housing investments or improvement of public health programs.2. To provide premium pay to essential workers - folks who interface directly with the community in their line of work and have increased potential for exposure to the virus in settings like nursing homes, hospitals, schools and restaurants.3. To provide government services to the extent of government’s revenue losses - Hazen explained that Great Falls did not qualify for funds under this category as there was not enough loss insure the city-wide general revenue. Hazen said Billings qualified in part because their airport is supported by city funds and saw significant loss when passenger traffic decreased. City Manager Greg Doyon added that since the airport in Great Falls doesn’t receive city funds, any losses the airport saw wouldn’t apply to city revenue loss.4. To make necessary water, sewer and broadband infrastructure improvements - Hazen said this category gave the city the most discretion. “Under this particular eligibility, any water or sewer projects that align with EPA Clean Water State Revolving Fund, or Drinking Water State Revolving Fund, are going to be considered eligible,” Hazen said. Broadband expansion projects would only be permitted in some circumstances as there are service providers in town, he said.

There are also state funds available under HB 632, which Hazen said the city Public Works Department has already received $2 million from in the first round of grants and could potentially see more coming in the second round.

Doyon said that one of the guiding principles for determining what projects should receive federal ARPA dollars would be if the program could be funded is ensuring that funding couldn’t be secured elsewhere.

Hazen sent a memo to commissioners outlining projects that out of the $111 million in eligible projects that were requested, he thought would meet the priorities discussed by the commission.

Hazen’s memo outlines spending nearly $19.2 of the almost $19.5 million allocated on city infrastructure projects, leaving around $300K for “project cost increases or for distribution to community partners.”

The largest lump sum for projects in the memo is allocated to Public Works for infrastructure improvements to the water treatment system totaling nearly $12 million. Hazen referenced in his memo how commissioners had previously expressed hesitation at dedicating ARPA funds to Public Works projects due to the on-going negotiations in D.C. over the Infrastructure Bill, but he ultimately advised against holding out on that funding for these projects as "how those funds will be distributed and to what communities has not been determined."

"ARPA allows substantial discretion in investments in Water and Sewer Infrastructure projects," Hazen's memo read. "Additionally, Public Works programs create the widest immediate benefit to the largest population immediately upon completion."

Commissioner Joe McKenney asked if getting supplies for these projects within the allotted time frame would be an issue, given the demand for contractors is high and lumber supply limited, and if the timeline could be extended if the city were to run into those issues. Hazen said that folks he’s talked to across industries in town don’t consider as far as 2026, but that the safest plan would be to target projects that would best meet the deadline as he didn't see it changing.

Commissioner Rick Tryon said he was in favor of using Hazen’s memo as the blueprint going forward, saying that the improvements would provide benefit for every Great Falls resident. Tryon said there could be a perception of conflicts of interest in giving money out to local community partners.

The Interim Rule FAQ outlines that nonprofits or other bodies who receive ARPA funds would be considered "sub-recipients" and will be expected to comply with all subrecipient reporting requirements.

Mayor Bob Kelly said Hazen's memo’s breakdown does not leave much to be allocated to community partners, noting that a few representatives from groups in the community came to speak during public comment, including Brett Doney of the Great Falls Development Authority and Sherrie Arey of NeighborWorks Great Falls.

Hazen said the city has a final draft of the application for community partners but that they have not released it because the parameters for how much money will be allocated for partners to apply for has not been decided.

Doyon suggested at the end of the meeting that the commission dedicate more time to parse out the nuances of these decisions.

Kelly closed out the meeting saying it was a “great problem to have” given the influx of money the city is about to see.

