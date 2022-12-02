Great Falls man accused of elder abuse, kidnapping, assault

UPDATE: Joseph Walter Allen received a 3-year deferred sentence in this case. The case was dismissed on Jan. 19, 2021, per court documents.

A Great Falls man faces three felony charges after an elderly woman reported that he’d held her for three months against her will, subjected her to various forms of abuse and threatened her life.

According to court documents, the woman reported that Joseph Walter Allen, 32, had been abusing her and had not allowed her to leave her apartment since he moved in with her three months ago.

The affidavit filed in district court outlined a laundry list of abuse that occurred because Allen “thinks he is dirty and contaminates places.”

In his interview with police, Allen denied the charges but admitted he has severe obsessive-compulsive disorder and frequently cleans the house and himself.

The woman, 67, told police that Allen spends all of her money on Clorox wipes and Lysol, so she does not have much to eat.

Allen allegedly forced the woman to go to states as far away as Washington to do their shopping and told her they could not stop in Idaho because he once lived there, and it was dirty.

The woman also alleges that Allen would spray her with Lysol and force her to clean herself frequently with Clorox wipes, including the inside of her mouth.

At one point, court documents state that Allen threatened the woman with kitchen knives, saying he’d kill her if she left the home. He also is accused of breaking several items inside the woman’s home.

On Oct. 3, while Allen was taking a shower, the woman left and was able to flee to her sister’s house and call the police. She said she left him a note saying he’d gotten worse and she wasn’t coming back until he was gone.

Allen claims he never forced the woman to clean herself with cleaning products, but he admitted to police that he had been physically violent with her in the past.

Allen’s current charges are assault with a weapon, kidnapping and elder abuse, all felonies.

Court documents note Allen was charged with a similar set of crimes in Colorado in 2013 involving the same victim, including kidnapping, damage to property, criminal extortion and assault. Allen pleaded guilty to felony assault, and the case was deferred and dismissed.

The state is requesting a bond of $40,000 in the case.

