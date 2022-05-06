Great Falls man accused of raping girl gets 4 years in prison

Tristan Holiday Borchert

A man accused in March 2020 of raping a 12-year-old girl three times was sentenced this week in Cascade County District Court.

District Judge John Parker sentenced Tristan Holiday Borchert, 23, to 10 years in the Montana State Prison with six of those years suspended. The sentence came as a result of a plea agreement that dropped two of three rape charges and adjusted the other to a statute without a mandatory minimum.

According to testimony at Wednesday’s hearing, the lighter sentence was at the victim’s request.

The sentence corresponded with the state’s recommendation, and Cascade County Attorney Josh Racki said, “I think to give the defendant any less of a sentence would be an insult.”

The victim and Borchert both read statements to the court. Borchert said he accepted responsibility for his “irresponsible and unacceptable” behavior. The victim said she could have let the state “throw the book at” Borchert, but she didn’t want to ruin his life.

Borchert will be designated as a tier one sex offender and must complete both phases of sex offender treatment before being discharged from prison.

Defense attorney Ken Olson asked for a six-year suspended sentence, citing Borchert’s lack of criminal history and his admission of wrongdoing.

Parker took a moment to speak to the victim directly, telling her that the crime was not her fault and saying, “shame on them” of anyone who gave her grief for coming forward.

